Another Raising Cane’s restaurant headed for the Valley. Plus latest on Fresno, Clovis

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the highly anticipated fast food chain, has announced plans to open yet another restaurant in the Valley.

Tulare is getting a location, scheduled to open Sept. 7. It will be at 1579 E. Prosperity Ave., about a half mile off Highway 99.

Raising Cane’s is a fast-growing restaurant that has caught the attention of many people from Fresno and surrounding areas when they travel out of town. It specializes in one thing – chicken fingers – and is making a big push into the central San Joaquin Valley.

A Fresno location is slated to open on north Blackstone and El Paso avenues. The company plans to knock down the now-closed Logan’s Roadhouse and build a new restaurant on the site.

Construction is expected to start this summer with a planned opening later this year.

Clovis is also getting a Raising Cane’s restaurant.

The former Pier 1 store on Shaw Avenue near Cole Avenue and across the street from Sierra Vista Mall has been knocked down. The restaurant is in the very beginning stages of construction and is expected to open in 2022.

Hanford is getting a Raising Cane’s too, with a new restaurant being built at 1765 W. Lacey Blvd., on empty land between the Chipotle and ALDI near 12th Avenue.

A July 6 opening is planned.

Raising Cane’s is hiring for all the Valley locations via its website.

The Tulare location plans to hire 120 “chickenthusiasts” (employees) to serve what it calls “Caniacs” (customers).

The menu

Chicken fingers are the only entree option on Raising Cane’s menu.

You can get meals that come with two, three, four or six chicken fingers. All come with french fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. Or, you can get three chicken fingers in sandwich form.

The restaurant has about 500 locations nationwide, with drive-thrus that are thriving during the coronavirus pandemic.

Raising Cane is the name of the founder’s dog — a friendly yellow lab featured in the restaurant’s marketing.