This national chicken chain plans to move into the now closed Logan’s Roadhouse in Fresno

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, like this one in Louisiana, is planning to open locations in Clovis and Fresno. Raising Cane's

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has confirmed it is planning to open a restaurant on the site of the now closed Logan’s Roadhouse in north Fresno.

The Bee first reported that Logan’s closed earlier this month.

Raising Cane’s is a quick-service restaurant that specializes in one thing: chicken fingers.

Rumors have been swirling about the highly anticipated restaurant ever since it said it was interested in opening a location in Fresno.

The company emailed this statement to The Bee: “Raising Cane’s is in the final stages of the permitting process to build a new restaurant at the location previously occupied by Logan’s restaurant near Blackstone and El Paso Avenues. If all goes to according to plan, construction will start early this summer with an opening sometime later this year.”

If the process is similar to what’s happening in Clovis, Raising Cane’s would knock down the existing building and build a new restaurant. The Clovis plan calls for demolishing the Pier 1 on Shaw Avenue and rebuilding a smaller restaurant in its spot with two drive-thru lanes that funnel into one.

Raising Cane’s did not release any further details about what the Fresno site would look like.

The restaurant is also planning to open a location on July 6 in Hanford, on Lacey Boulevard near 12th Avenue. Raising Cane’s is planning more than 20 new locations in California in 2021 and 2022.

The menu

Raising Cane’s is from Baton Rouge and has about 500 locations nationwide, many of them in Southern California. Their drive-thrus have been thriving during the coronavirus pandemic.

There is only one entree option on the menu: chicken fingers.

You can get meals that come with two, three, four or six chicken fingers. All come with french fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. Or, you can get three chicken fingers in sandwich form.

Raising Cane is the name of the founder’s dog — a friendly yellow lab featured in the restaurant’s marketing.