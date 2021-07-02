This popular Fresno breakfast restaurant’s opening a second location. Here’s where

The “Hotel California” is one of the choices available at Benaddiction. It’s made with pork chorizo, potato hash, avocado and blackened aioli.

Benaddiction, the popular breakfast and lunch restaurant known for rock-n-roll themed food in northwest Fresno, is planning a second location.

The new restaurant will be at Behymer and Maple avenues, in the same shopping center as Dutch Bros Coffee and Sprinkles Donuts. It’s taking over the space occupied by Manna Cafe, which has closed.

But don’t head out there just yet.

Benaddiction is planning on an October opening.

And to the loyal fans of Benaddiction’s original restaurant at Bullard and Marks avenues, no, that location isn’t going anywhere.

“I like it here, I’m not ever planning on closing this spot,” said owner James Caples.

The menu

Both restaurants will serve the musical-themed pancakes, sandwiches and the most popular dish, the Hotel California. That’s an eggs “Benaddict” made with pork chorizo, avocado and potato hash.

The new location is something of a homecoming for the restaurant, though. Benaddiction got its start as a food truck and developed a following in northeast Fresno from frequent visits to Enzo’s Table and its food truck events.

“We actually have a really strong following over there from when we were a food truck,” he said.

A patio is being built at the new restaurant.

“The patio alone will have more occupancy than our current restaurant,” noted Caples.

And the interior is bigger than northwest location too. The new space is about double the size of the 1,000-square-foot original restaurant.

Benaddiction will be in the same parking lot as Sprinkles Donuts and Dutch Bros, but Caples sees the businesses as complimentary to each other, not competitive, and noted that their menus don’t overlap.

He’s “excited to get back to that side of town,” he said. “That’s where we started. We had a strong following out there.”