Scheduling conflict aside, fair fills last concert lineup spots with Paquita and CNCO

The Big Fresno Fair has finalized this year’s concert lineup with ranchera and reggaeton.
That’s ranchera singer Paquita la del Barrio and Latin boy band/pop sensation CNCO.
Paquita performs Oct. 7, replacing Norteño Calibre 50, whose show was canceled because of travel conflicts. All tickets have been refunded. The singer’s catalog of music spans 33 albums. Her songs such as “Tres Veces Te Engañé” and “Saludas a La Tuya” are jukebox staples in Mexican clubs.
Tickets are $15-$45.
For the younger set, CNCO performs Oct. 11. Tickets are $30-$45.
The pop band is the product of the Univision competition show “La Banda.” Since winning the show’s first season in 2015, CNCO has become an all-out sensation with multiple Latin Billboard Awards, a Kids Choice Award, a Teen Choice Award and iHeartRadio’s Best Remix award.
Tickets for both show are available at 9 a.m. Friday.
The two acts join a lineup that includes Lee Brice, Lecrae and Andy Mineo, Boy George and Culture Club, Ludacris, Chicago, Jon Pardi, Salt-N-Pepa with Naughty By Nature, Gabriel Iglesias, Seether and Los 3 Rebeldes.
