Calibre 50, Los 3 Rebeldes take over Sunday nights at The Big Fresno Fair

The Big Fresno Fair is one step closer to finalizing its 2018 concert lineup with the addition of its Sunday night performers — the Norteño band Calibre 50 and the Mexican super group Los 3 Rebledes.
The bands perform Oct. 7 and 14, respectively. Tickets are $20-$60 and available Aug. 30. Members of the fair’s email fanclub can get access to pre-sale tickets 9 a.m. Friday.
The fair typically dedicated its Sunday night concerts to Latin and/or regional Mexican music and in the past has had massively popular acts like Banda MS and Gloria Trevi. Last year, it featured Larry Hernandez and Ramon Ayala.
Calibre 50 was nominated for Billboard’s Regional Mexican Artist of the Year and had two tracks up for song of the year in the Regional Mexican music category. The band also had more than a billion streams on Pandora Radio in 2018.
Los 3 Rebeldes is the new project from José Manuel Figueroa, Lupillo Rivera and Pablo Montero, and is a mix of mariachi, banda and norteño music. The project premiered at a concert in California in June.
Already, the fair has announced performances from Lee Brice, Lecrae and Andy Mineo, Boy George and Culture Club, Ludacris, Jon Pardi, Salt-N-Pepa and Naught by Nature, Gabriel Iglesias and Seether.
Comments