The Big Fresno Fair has its opening-night act. And he's totally country

Lee Brice is coming to The Big Fresno Fair.
The "Love Like Crazy" country singer was just added to this year's entertainment lineup, which already includes the likes of Ludacris, Jon Pard, Seether and Boy George and Culture Club. He'll play the fair's opening night, Oct. 3. Tickets for the show are $30-$45 and on sale 9 a.m. July 6. Pre-sale are available for Big Fresno Fair fan club members starting June 27.
Brice is popular — at least on Pandora, where he is among the Top 25 most-streamed country artists and a member of so-called "Billionaires Club." The singer (and songwriter) headlined the annual Jugfest radio show in 2016.
The fair also announced Christian rappers, Lecrae and Andy Mineo will play the fair as part of their Kingdom Come tour. The pair perform Oct. 4. Ticket are $15-$85 (for VIP seats with photo ops) and on sale now.
Missing from the lineup so far is comedian Gabriel Iglesias (a fair regular for the last half decade at least) and any of the big-name Latin acts the fair typically books for its Sunday night concerts.
Five of the fair's 12 dates still remain open.
Comments