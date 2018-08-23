Classic rock, round 2 — Chicago plays The Big Fresno Fair, Oct. 8

Up to now, this year’s Big Fresno Fair’s concert lineup was lacking in classic rock — the genre that’s an annual staple of the fair’s musical lineup.
Chicago will fill the void.
The horn-driven classic rock band returns to the Paul Paul Theater, Oct. 8, to kick off the fair’s second week. Tickets for the show are $45-$70 and available Sept. 7. Pre-sale tickets are available 9 a.m. Aug. 30 to the fair’s fan club members.
This marks the second consecutive year for the band at the fair, which makes sense given their reception last year and the fact that keyboardist Lou Pardini is a Fresno native and could easily treat the concert as a bit of homecoming.
Even if you’re not exactly a fan of the band or its 30 hits singles (“25 Or 6 To 4” and “You’re The Inspiration” just to name two), you have to admit the band has had amazing longevity. The group has toured every year since 1967.
Just this month, Billboard listed Chicago as its top performing American band. Chicago was fourth on the list of 60, just behind the Beatles, Rolling Stones and the Bee Gees.
Already, the fair has announced performances from Lee Brice, Lecrae and Andy Mineo, Boy George and Culture Club, Ludacris, Jon Pardi, Salt-N-Pepa and Naught by Nature, Gabriel Iglesias , Seether, Calibre 50 and Los 3 Rebledes..
