Fluffy is back plus ‘Whatta Man’ live. Big Fresno Fair adds Gabriel Iglesias, Salt-N-Pepa

Gabriel Iglesias is coming back to The Big Fresno Fair.

That shouldn’t be news, really. Given the comedian’s immense popularity at the fair over the past five years (every one has been a sellout show), it was a forgone conclusion the fair would be announcing this at some point.

Iglesias (Fluffy to his numerous fans) performs Oct. 12 with new material off his One Show Fits All world tour (if anyone needed an excuse to see him again). Tickets are $33-$48.

Salt-N-Pepa will perform at this year's Fresno Fair, Oct. 10, 2018. Tickets are on sale Aug. 6. The Big Fresno Fair

The fair also announced the addition of hip-hop trio Salt-N-Pepa. That’s a piece of news that should play well with those looking for a bit of early ’90s nostalgia (as opposed to the early ’80s nostalgia of Boy George and Culture Club, also scheduled to perform at this year’s fair).

Salt-N-Pepa plays Oct. 10. Tickets are $20-$35.

Cheryl James (Salt), Sandra Denton (Pepa) and Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella) broke barriers as one of the first female rap groups with radio hits like “Push It,” “Whatta Man” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.” In recent years, the group got a bump from a series of viral videos (this one, for example) and a spot in a Geico commercial.

Tickets for both shows go on sale 9 a.m. Aug. 6. Pre-sale tickets are available to Big Fresno Fair fan club members starting 9 a.m. July 30.





Iglesias and Salt-N-Pepa join a lineup that already includes Lee Brice, Lecrae and Andy Mineo, Boy George and Culture Club, Ludacris, Jon Pardi and Seether. More announcements are expect in the next few weeks.