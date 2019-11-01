It’s a Ho! Ho! Christmas show. New Rock 104.1 celebrates with Third Eye Blind at Warnors Theatre

Third Eye Bling headlines New Rock 104.1’s Ho Ho Chirstmas Show Dec. 12, 2019 at Warnors Theatre. Archived publicity photo

New Rock 104.1 teased its Ho Ho Christmas Show with a hint.

It tagged its social media save the date with #PutThePastAway. Astute radio rock fans no doubt recognized the lyric from the 1998 song “Jumper” by Third Eye Blind.

And yes, Third Eye Blind will headline the radio station’s holiday concert Dec. 12 at Warnors Theatre.

Brooklyn pop-rock trio Dreamers will open the show along with Los Angeles rock band Jagged Baptist Club. Tickets for the show are $25-$65 and will be available 10 a.m. Nov. 4 online or at the Warnors Theatre Box office (for those who want to forgo any fees).

“Super excited for this lineup, as it hits all facets of New Rock 104.1,” says Jason Squires, director of programming for the station.

“Plus to be able to bring it to the Warnors Theatre is always a great look for the Valley.”

While Third Eye Blind is definitely a throwback, the band in October released a new album, “Screamer.” Singer Stephan Jenkins was in town around this time last year, stumping for then-congressional candidate Andrew Janz.

Dreamers represents the current state of alternative radio rock. The band’s latest single, “Die Happy,” broke the top 10 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs last week.

Jagged Baptist Club in June released its debut, “Reptile Super Show.” (Fresno tie-in alert: the band features ex-Fresnan CJ Ramsey, who some will remember from his time in the band Amoret.)