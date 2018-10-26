Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind performs a free acoustic concert Nov. 1 at “Camp Janz” just east of Clovis.
Third Eye Blind singer to perform at ‘Camp Janz’ in Clovis

By Joshua Tehee

October 26, 2018 03:46 PM

Area rock fans are getting an unexpected bonus out of the mid-term elections.

First, Sacramento rock band Cake announced it would be making a stop in Fresno to help get people to the polls.

Now, there’s word that Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins will perform a get-out-the-vote concert in the Fresno area next week. The acoustic performance happens 6 p.m. Thursday at Herndon and Academy avenues just east of Clovis at a spot called “Camp Janz.”

Free tickets are available online now. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

The location’s name is a reference to Democtratic congressional candidate Andrew Janz, who is challenging Devin Nunes for California’s 22nd district and hosting the event.

Several political signs supporting Janz have disappeared from the corner during the election cycle, according to ABC 30.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

