Fluffy wasn’t at Big Fresno Fair. Now we know why — he’s coming to town in the spring

Gabriel Iglesias comes to Fresno’s Save Mart Center, May 8, 2020 on his Beyond the Fluffy tour. Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias is coming back to Fresno and in a big way.

The stand-up comedian and TV star announced he’ll play the Save Mart Center on his Beyond The Fluffy World Tour. He’ll perform at the arena May 8, 2020, before heading to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center and a doubleheader of shows at the Gallow Center in Modesto.

Tickets for the Fresno show are $41.50-$76.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office or online at ticketmaster.com. Presales start Oct. 30.

“There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform standup live, I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” Iglesias said in a statement announcing the tour.

Iglesias is no stranger to Fresno.

He has been a staple at the Big Fresno Fair, playing to sell-our crowds for six consecutive years. He was noticeably absent this year.

The move to the larger venue makes sense. Iglesias has headlined and sold out venues like the Staples Center, Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House. His Netflix series, “Mr. Iglesias,” was picked up for an additional 12 episodes that will stream in 2020. His stand-up special ”One Show Fits All” is streaming now.

Go Big or Go Home tour dates

Nov. 29 - Scottsdale, AZ, Talking Stick Resort

Dec. 14 - Cabazon, CA, Morongo Casino

Dec. 27 - Los Angeles, Staples Center

Dec. 28 - Anaheim, The Honda Center

Feb. 13 - Syracuse, NY, Landmark Theatre

Feb. 16 - Medford, MA, Chevalier Theatre

Feb. 19 - Macon, GA, Macon City Auditorium

Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL, Amway Arena

Feb. 21 - Tampa, FL, Yuengling Center

Feb. 28 - Detroit, MI. Masonic Temple

Feb. 29 - MIlwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre

March 5 - Corpus Christi, TX, American Bank Center

March 6 - Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center

March 7 - San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

March 12 - Kalamazoo, MI, Wings Event Center

March 13 - St. Louis, MO. Stifel Theatre

March 14 - Chicago, IL, United Center

March 19 - Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

March 21 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

April 16 - McAllen, TX, Bert Ogden Arena

April 17 - Houston, TX, NRG Arena

April 23 - Durham, NC, DPAC

April 24 - Wilkes-Barre, PA, Mohegan Sun Arena

April 26 - Albany, NY, Palace Theatre

May 1 - Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

May 7- Rohnert Park, CA, Graton Resort and Casino

May 8 - Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center

May 9 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

May 10 - Modesto, CA, Gallow Center for the Arts

May 15 - San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

May 16 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center