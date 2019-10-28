Fresno Beehive
Fluffy wasn’t at Big Fresno Fair. Now we know why — he’s coming to town in the spring
Gabriel Iglesias is coming back to Fresno and in a big way.
The stand-up comedian and TV star announced he’ll play the Save Mart Center on his Beyond The Fluffy World Tour. He’ll perform at the arena May 8, 2020, before heading to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center and a doubleheader of shows at the Gallow Center in Modesto.
Tickets for the Fresno show are $41.50-$76.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office or online at ticketmaster.com. Presales start Oct. 30.
“There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform standup live, I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” Iglesias said in a statement announcing the tour.
Iglesias is no stranger to Fresno.
He has been a staple at the Big Fresno Fair, playing to sell-our crowds for six consecutive years. He was noticeably absent this year.
The move to the larger venue makes sense. Iglesias has headlined and sold out venues like the Staples Center, Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House. His Netflix series, “Mr. Iglesias,” was picked up for an additional 12 episodes that will stream in 2020. His stand-up special ”One Show Fits All” is streaming now.
Go Big or Go Home tour dates
- Nov. 29 - Scottsdale, AZ, Talking Stick Resort
- Dec. 14 - Cabazon, CA, Morongo Casino
- Dec. 27 - Los Angeles, Staples Center
- Dec. 28 - Anaheim, The Honda Center
- Feb. 13 - Syracuse, NY, Landmark Theatre
- Feb. 16 - Medford, MA, Chevalier Theatre
- Feb. 19 - Macon, GA, Macon City Auditorium
- Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL, Amway Arena
- Feb. 21 - Tampa, FL, Yuengling Center
- Feb. 28 - Detroit, MI. Masonic Temple
- Feb. 29 - MIlwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre
- March 5 - Corpus Christi, TX, American Bank Center
- March 6 - Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center
- March 7 - San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center
- March 12 - Kalamazoo, MI, Wings Event Center
- March 13 - St. Louis, MO. Stifel Theatre
- March 14 - Chicago, IL, United Center
- March 19 - Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium
- March 21 - Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- April 16 - McAllen, TX, Bert Ogden Arena
- April 17 - Houston, TX, NRG Arena
- April 23 - Durham, NC, DPAC
- April 24 - Wilkes-Barre, PA, Mohegan Sun Arena
- April 26 - Albany, NY, Palace Theatre
- May 1 - Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
- May 7- Rohnert Park, CA, Graton Resort and Casino
- May 8 - Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center
- May 9 - Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
- May 10 - Modesto, CA, Gallow Center for the Arts
- May 15 - San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena
- May 16 - San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
Comments