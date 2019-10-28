Ready to rock? Korn and Breaking Benjamin bringing tour to Fresno

Jonathan Davis of the band Korn. Invision/AP

Headbangers rejoice – Korn and Breaking Benjamin are heading to Fresno.

The rock heavyweights on Monday announced a co-headlining tour for 2020 that will stop March 1 at the Save Mart Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 1, at LiveNation.com.

The 24-date North American tour starts Jan. 23 in Allentown, Pennyslvania, and wraps up in Fresno.

Korn, which formed in Bakersfield in the early ‘90s, will then take its tour – called The Nothing – to Japan and then Europe.