Roseanne Barr won’t be performing at Big Fresno Fair after all, due to Yom Kippur

In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena, Calif. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Roseanne Barr will not be at this year’s The Big Fresno Fair after all.

The comedian/actress/self-proclaimed domestic goddess was slated to perform Oct. 8 but canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

According to a statement from Barr’s publicist, that day also is Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism, which “was inadvertently missed when scheduling the show.”

“She was very much looking forward to the performance and is grateful to her fans who purchased tickets to come see her return to the stage,” the statement read.

“Roseanne hopes it can be rescheduled in the future.”

Those who bought tickets will automatically get refunded by Friday, the fair said. Tickets won via promotional giveaways can be discarded, though admission tickets can still be used.

News of the cancellation comes just days after Barr teased that she would be hitting the road with Andrew Dice Clay on the Mr. and Mrs. America tour. So far, there are only two dates.

The cancellation leaves six artists booked so far for the fair’s two-week run — Chris Janson (Oct. 2), Christian Nodal (Oct. 6), Paul Anka (Oct. 7), Newboys (Oct. 9), Tower of Power with War (Oct. 10) and Willie Nelson and Family (Oct. 14).