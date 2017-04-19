Other two victims in Fresno triple-homicide shooting spree identified

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Witness describes watching Fresno shooting victim take his last breath Pause 0:37 Memorial of candles and flowers grows after Fresno triple homicide 2:04 Muslim faith leaders speak out against Fresno shooting violence that killed three 2:10 Interior Secretary Zinke visits Kings Canyon National Park 2:06 Dozens turn out for vigil, prayers for Fresno shooting victims at Catholic Charities 0:39 Shooting suspect recorded music video earlier this year 0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax 0:50 A Moment of Zen with California Wildflowers 0:53 Thunderstorm stalls over Fresno and floods east central Fresno 1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Sympathy for the victims is observed Wednesday, April 19, 2017, near the site of some of Tuesday's fatal shootings, a parking lot at Catholic Charities near downtown Fresno. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee