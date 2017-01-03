With a simple ‘I do,’ Brand becomes Fresno’s new mayor

Just two little words. That’s all it took for Lee Brand to take office as Fresno’s newest mayor.
“I do,” Brand said shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at Fresno City Hall after City Clerk Yvonne Spence asked if he promised to dutifully carry out the responsibilities of his new job.
After the swearing-in, however, Brand had additional words regarding the laundry list of issues he hopes to begin tackling immediately. One of the first, with a Feb. 2 target date, is developing “a sensible, workable, effective rental housing inspection program” for the City Council’s consideration in response to health and safety issues that some tenants across the city face in substandard housing.
City Manager Bruce Rudd, a 40-year city veteran who was promoted in 2013 by Brand’s predecessor Ashley Swearengin, will be staying on the job for six months to lead the search for a replacement, develop a 2017-18 city budget and implement Brand’s vision. Rudd said the interior inspection program for rental housing is a complicated and “ever-evolving” situation.
“Actually getting an interior inspection program in front of the council is one thing, but implementing it is completely different,” Rudd said moments after Brand was sworn in. “When we were talking about this last year, we were focused on apartments, and condominiums weren’t on anybody’s radar. And then the Hotel California came up a month ago. Those are all now part of the equation about how do we implement interior inspections.”
The Hotel California, on Weber Avenue near Belmont Avenue in central Fresno, represents one of the latest focal points of complaints about substandard housing conditions faced by low-income residents following highly publicized problems at the Summerset Village apartment complex.
Brand also noted his desire to establish a citizens advisory board for community-based policing within his first 100 days in office. But “some of these items will take a little longer because 100 days isn’t sufficient,” he added. “Community-based policing is going to take one or two years to effectively do that, to make a difference and to make it work.”
The new mayor also expressed his desire to continue some of Swearengin’s initiatives regarding land-use policies to curb the city’s outward sprawl, improve Fresno’s ability to use its available allocations of surface water and reduce its reliance on pumped groundwater, and streamline the city’s approval processes for development and businesses. And he pledged to continue his own efforts to spur economic development by attracting new businesses and helping existing companies expand to create more jobs for residents.
