It’s Amazon, and it’s jobs, so Fresno City Council says yes to tax rebates

A 30-year program of property tax rebates was approved Thursday by the Fresno City Council as incentives to convince internet retail behemoth Amazon.com to establish a large order-fulfillment center in the city’s southern industrial area.
The council voted 6-0 to approve the incentives. Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria was traveling in Israel.
Golden State FC LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon, has identified property in the North Pointe Business Park near Orange and Central avenues as “the preferred site” for a $200 million, 855,000-square-foot warehouse that could employ 2,000 or more workers, according to Larry Westerlund, the city’s economic development director. That workforce would be augmented by many seasonal employees at peak times of the year, and future expansion of the center could boost the number of employees by several thousand.
An economic analysis of the project forecasts that the initial average wage at the center would be $26,000 per year – a rate of $14.85 per hour based on 1,750 work hours in a year, or about 34 hours a week.
“This literally represents eight years of work,” Mayor Ashley Swearengin told the council. “To get to this point, we had to change land-use plans and change regulations. … It has been our ambition for almost two decades to have shovel-ready land so we can crecruit companies like this.”
Swearengin estimated that about $12 million to $15 million has been invested in infrastructure, including water, sewer andn other utilities, “to get this site shovel-ready.”
Amazon and Golden State FC already have fulfillment centers sprinkled across California in Patterson, Tracy, Stockton, Newark, Redlands, San Bernardino and Moreno Valley, according to research by Avalara Inc., a sales-tax software company.
