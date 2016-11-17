New jobs and taxes possible, but will national cosmetics firm choose Fresno?

0:41 Nearly 1,000 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says Pause

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:50 Protest at Fresno City College against North Dakota pipeline

2:06 Fresno faith leader says 'hatred can be trumped'

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed

2:08 Emotions run high over quarry

4:30 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses arrest of shooting suspect

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use