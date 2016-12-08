Fresno council delays hearing on rental housing-inspection plan

A highly anticipated proposal by Mayor Ashley Swearengin for Fresno to begin interior inspections of apartment units has been delayed for a couple of months.
The Fresno City Council had been scheduled to discuss the plan – part of the mayor’s strategy to tackle problems of substandard rental housing in the city – at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. But Councilman Steve Brandau asked that the issue be removed from the agenda, and none of the other council members objected.
Assistant City Manager Renena Smith said that members of the public were planning to attend and address the council; Brandau said he was aware of that. The City Council then voted 6-0 to approve the revised agenda.
A few moments later, Councilman Lee Brand – who will succeed Swearengin as mayor in early January – asked that the inspection proposal be scheduled for Feb. 2, a request to which Brandau and other council members agreed.
Substandard housing in Fresno became a major issue a year ago when tenants of Summerset Village apartments went without heat or hot water until the city was called in and fixes were made. The Bee’s in-depth investigation published earlier this year, “Living in Misery,” showed that many renters in Fresno live in unsafe or unsanitary conditions. On Thursday The Bee reported about a Fresno hotel that does not have a working heating system for its tenants.
This story will be updated.
