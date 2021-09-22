Latest on Raiders’ Derek Carr’s injury, and Davante Adams offers to send a barber?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after sustaining a scary ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carr was on the grass at Heinz Field for several minutes after throwing a touchdown pass to Foster Moreau in the third quarter, but wondered if his teammate had caught it.

“I remember laying there and Derek Carrier comes over and all of sudden I look up and there’s 30 people. I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’ll be OK,’” Carr said.

All was OK. Carr proceeded to throw a touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs that went for 61 yards in the fourth quarter.

On Monday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said “I’m just more worried about my quarterback right now today than anything.”

But Carr had an MRI Monday morning and all came out OK. The Raiders had a walk-through practice on Wednesday and listed Carr as a full participant.

Major crisis averted especially when the Raiders lost Carr against the Indianapolis late in the 2016 season when the team made it to the playoffs behind Carr’s MVP-type season. He didn’t play against the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Carr is off to a quick start in the 2021 season, leading the NFL in passing yards with 817 yards.

What about that hair?

Another big topic coming off the team’s second straight victory has been Carr’s full head of hair.

Many took to social media and wondered about it.

Even his former Fresno State teammate and NFL star wide receiver Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers offered to send a barber to Carr’s home.

Davante Adams said he texted his college QB @derekcarrqb this morning about his new full head of hair. Adams said that hair getting on TV Monday night was the worst part of Carr’s night. He hopes Carr has already cut his hair. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 16, 2021

Long hair Carr > buzz cut Carr — Mike (@RaiderMike135) September 14, 2021

I need to see Derek Carr’s hair looking like this. pic.twitter.com/ZtdaKVMc5n — raiderfreak (@mikewright2424) September 20, 2021

No thank you, says Carr.

“He didn’t know I was growing my hair out,” Carr said. “He texted me back and said ‘Oh, OK.’ He said I knew you were a dread head. That was his response back to me. He’s used to the buzz cut, but he held off because he didn’t know I was growing it out.

“Everyone reaching about my hair now because I haven’t had hair this long literally since I was like 13 years old. Everyone is freaking out, ‘What’s wrong?’ Nothing is wrong. I just decided I didn’t want to cut it honestly. It’s one day during camp I was like I was too tired. I was like, ‘Eh, I might as well grow it out.’”