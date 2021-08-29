Las Vegas Raiders notebook: Is veteran WR about to be cut? How the 53-man roster shapes up

Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas, left, runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Marcell Harris during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. AP

It is decision time for Jon Gruden and the rest of the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff.

With the exhibition schedule complete, the initial 53-man roster deadline is set for 1 p.m. PDT Tuesday. The next day, the staff will put together a 16-man practice squad — a contingency that the NFL implemented last season because of COVID-19.

Gruden on Sunday left his starters behind in Las Vegas and brought players fighting for roster spots to Santa Clara for the preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

Among those on the bubble is eighth-year wide receiver John Brown, whom the Raiders signed in the offseason to a one-year deal.

Here’s one take on how the roster and depth chart will shake out.

Raiders’ 53-man projections

Offense

WR: Henry Ruggs III, Dillon Stoner

LT: Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker

LG: Richie Incognito, John Simpson

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

C: Andre James, Nick Martin

RG: Denzelle Good, Patrick Omameh

RT: Alex Leatherwood, Devery Hamilton

TE: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau, Derek Carrier

WR: Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones

WR: Hunter Renfrow, Willie Snead IV

QB: Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, Nathan Peterman

RB: Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Trey Ragas

FB: Alec Ingold

Quick takes: No major surprises, with the starters pretty much set even before the exhibitions began. ... Brown, in this configuration, is among the cuts. Now 31, he was slowed by injuries in camp and couldn’t really show what he has left in the tank. Stoner, an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State, sticks and has shown an ability since college to play outside and in the slot. He had three catches for 69 yards against San Francisco; Brown had one for 2 yards. ... Ragas, another UDFA, completed an impressive exhibition run Sunday, with nine carries for 39 yards vs. the 49ers..

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby started all 16 games during the COVID-impacted 2020 NFL season and finished with seven sacks, giving him 17 in his first two years. Reed Hoffmann AP

Defense

DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Carl Nassib, Malcolm Koonce

NT: Johnathan Hankins, Gerald McCoy

DT: Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas

DE: Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell

SLB: Tanner Muse, Asmar Bilal

MLB: Nick Kwiatkoski, Denzel Perryman

WLB: Cory Littleton, Divine Deablo

LCB: Trayvon Mullen Jr.

RCB: Casey Hayward Jr., Damon Arnette

CB: Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson

FS: Tre’von Moehrig

SS: Johnathan Abram, Karl Joseph, Tyree Gillespie

P: AJ Cole

K: Daniel Carlson

LS: Trent Sieg

Quick takes: Again, no major shocks here. ... CB Nevin Lawson was the last close call, but he was beaten in coverage several times Sunday. ... The heat is on this side of the ball after its continued struggles in 2020, with rookie fifth-rounder Hobbs and a rejuvenated McCoy among the reasons for optimism headed into the opener Sept. 13 against Baltimore on Monday Night Football.

Of note: Linebackers Nicholas Morrow (ankle), Javin White (knee) and running back Jalen Richard (foot) figure to start the year on injured reserve.