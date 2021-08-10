Why Gerald McCoy believes the Las Vegas Raiders will ‘catch a lot of people off-guard’

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy at a recent training camp practice in Henderson,Nev. Las Vegas Raiders

Gerald McCoy believes the Las Vegas Raiders will surprise many in the NFL this season.

He cites “a lot of talent in this locker room” and he said he plans to help those players elevate their game with his knowledge of being in the NFL after he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010.

“I believe this team is going to catch a lot of people off-guard,” the defensive tackle said Tuesday. “Very explosive players and guys who just need to fine-tune some things. Very little things that since I’ve been here that I pointed out, guys are saying, ‘Wow. I’ve never thought of it like that.’

“You can already see it. I don’t know if you all watched practice (Tuesday), but you see how that D-line was rushing today? How they would be getting after the offense. It’s the very little things and I’m not saying I have something to do with that: These guys are fighting everyday. But what I’m saying is when you get a vet that knows a little nuances and give little tips and keys to help with, whether loosening your alignment or tightening your alignment.”

McCoy, 33, signed with the Raiders on Aug. 4 after a workout.

The six-time Pro Bowler suffered a ruptured quadriceps injury in practice in August 2020 and was soon released by the Dallas Cowboys.

He sat out last season because of the injury and said he watched NFL replays and coaches’ film in preparation of getting back to the NFL with a team that wanted him.

The former Oklahoma standout is happy it’s the Raiders.

“The goal was always to come back,” McCoy said. “I’m just so blessed to be here. Everyday when I walk into this building and when I always walk onto the practice field I would always say thank you God for allowing me to be out here. ... It’s a privilege to be here. It’s a true blessing. I’ve been a fighter my whole life.”

McCoy helping out

McCoy said he hasn’t been practicing but working on the side and helping players with his knowledge of the game.

He has plenty of knowledge with 334 career tackles, 59 sacks, 23 pass deflections and six forced fumbles.

McCoy said he’s looking forward to playing, but for now he’s going to coach up his teammates.

“My experience is I can help a lot of the young guys and even some of the experienced guys,” he said. “Teach them how to be a pro, more than a professional football player.

“I’m going to give this team everything I have. My job is to be a coach right now. Every phase that I’m in, I’ll be doing that. Right now it’s coaching. Getting my feet under me and then when they say Gerald ‘hey, time to get reps’ then I’ll be a player-coach. Then step-by-step when it’s opening week, now it’s go time. I’m taking it day by day.”