What oddsmakers are saying about the Las Vegas Raiders’ chances to acquire Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones runs past former Raiders cornerback Sean Smith to score on a touchdown during a game Sept. 18, 2016, in Oakland. AP

Oddsmakers say the Las Vegas Raiders have a shot, but they are not the favorites to land Julio Jones after the star wide receiver told Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” Monday that “I’m outta there.”

Jones requested a trade from the Atlanta Falcons in March. The Falcons reportedly told teams that they are looking for a first round draft pick in return, ESPN reported.

Jones, 32, was the sixth overall pick in the 2011 draft. He’s a seven-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team NFL All-Pro selection who has led the league in receiving yards twice (2015 and 2018).

Here is what oddsmakers are saying:

▪ PointsBet has the Raiders tied for eighth at +2500 with the Arizona Cardinals. The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites at +250.

▪ Sportsbetting.ag has the Raiders at 10th at +1800. The favorite by those oddsmakers are the New England Patriots at -105.

▪ FanDuel said the Raiders are seventh at +950. The favorite by FanDuel is the Tennessee Titans at +175.

▪ The Lines said the Raiders are the second favorite to land Jones in a trade with the Falcons, listing Las Vegas at +500. The Patriots are the favorites at +400.

▪ DraftKings has the Raiders tied for fifth at +800 with the 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts

Of course, odds are changing by the hour, but the Raiders should strongly consider trading for Jones to give quarterback Derek Carr a No. 1 receiver.

The Raiders added receivers in John Brown and Willie Snead IV to the roster in the offseason to go with Henry Ruggs III, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones.

Jones, who will be a free agent in 2024, is set to make $15.3 million that is fully guaranteed this season.