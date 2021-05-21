How will Las Vegas Raiders fare in 2021? Here is our game-by-game score predictions

The Raiders haven’t made the NFL postseason since 2016.

For the past two years, they had chances of making the playoffs before collapsing the second half of the season.

The Raiders will look to avoid that in the upcoming season, but oddsmakers are not giving Las Vegas much of a chance of making the playoffs.

BetOnline is saying the Raiders have a +300 of making the playoffs and -400 not making the playoffs.

Sportsbetting is suggesting the Raiders will win at least seven games (-115 for over and under seven wins) and said Las Vegas will not make the playoffs (-400).

VegasInsider suggest the Raiders will finish last in the AFC West at +1600.

After preseason games against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium and road contests against the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, the Raiders will open the 17-game regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football.”

Here is a look at The Fresno Bee’s predictions how the Raiders will do in the regular season.

Week 1: vs. Baltimore — Monday, Sept. 13, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Since 2018, under Jon Gruden, the Raiders are 2-1 in season openers, including 1-1 at home. The Raiders opened last season on the road against the Carolina Panthers and won. This time, the Raiders open with a prime-time matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. But one added thing will be on Raiders side in this game: fans. The Raiders will need Raider Nation to pull through this game and we think that will happen. By the way, the Raiders went 2-6 at home without fans.

Prediction: Raiders 30, Ravens 23

Week 2: at Pittsburgh — Sunday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. (CBS)

First trip to Pittsburgh since the 2015, when the Raiders were edged out by the Steelers, 38-35. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger is back for another season. This will be an entertaining game, but the key is for the Raiders put pressure on Big Ben. The Raiders are 1-2 when facing Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, with the last win coming in 2009. This will be a close game.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Raiders 21

Week 3: vs. Miami — Sunday, Sept. 26, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

In the last matchup with the Dolphins in 2020, the Raiders had the game won until a blunder toward the end of the game. That cannot happen this time around. The Raiders will remember that game.

Prediction: Raiders 34, Dolphins 23

Week 4: at Los Angeles Chargers — Monday, Oct. 4, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

In another prime-time game, this time against quarterback Justin Herbert. Another home game for the Raiders, albeit in Inglewood. Past games in Southern California have seen more Raiders fans than Chargers fans, especially since the team moved to Los Angeles from Oakland in 1982, won Super Bowl XVIII in the 1983-84 season and resided in L.A. before returning to Northern California in 1995. This will be another entertaining and close game for these longtime AFC West and California rivals.

Prediction: Chargers 23, Raiders 20

Week 5: vs. Chicago — Sunday, Oct. 10, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Former Raiders first-round pick Khalil Mack is welcomed to Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders faced Mack and the Bears in England, winning that matchup two seasons ago. It is anyone’s guess who will be the Bears quarterback during this week. Andy Dalton, Nick Foles or Justin Fields? Raiders protect home field.

Prediction: Raiders 30, Bears 20

Week 6: at Denver — Sunday, Oct. 17, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

A trip to Mile High to face the Broncos. The Raiders swept the season series in 2020. Broncos star Von Miller is back and the Broncos defense will always be tough under head coach Vic Fangio. The biggest question is what will Drew Lock do for the Broncos? Or could the Broncos turn to Teddy Bridgewater if the offense is struggling? This is a tough spot for the Raiders.

Prediction: Broncos 23, Raiders 21

Week 7: vs. Philadelphia — Sunday, Oct. 24, 1:05 p.m. (Fox)

Back at home to face the Eagles behind Jalen Hurts. We think the Raiders will continue to sizzle at home behind Raider Nation’s support, or Death Star, as Raiders owner Mark Davis would say.

Prediction: Raiders 34, Eagles 17

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: at New York Giants — Sunday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Coming off the bye, the Raiders make a trip to the Big Apple to see QB Daniel Jones. The Giants should be improved this season and looking for a win before their bye week. Tough game for the Raiders in the early window, especially with a showdown against AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs looming.

Prediction: Giants 27, Raiders 23

Week 10: vs. Kansas City — Sunday, Nov. 14, 5:25 p.m. (NBC)

So far we have the Raiders undefeated at Allegiant Stadium. Another game last season where the Raiders were ahead only to see a late defensive collapse. Raiders need to prove to the national audience that they mean business.

Prediction: Raiders 33, Chiefs 27

Week 11: vs. Cincinnati — Sunday, Nov. 21, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Coming off an emotional win over the Chiefs, the Raiders stay home to face second-year QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals. While we believe the Bengals will be a little better this season, we believe the Raiders will keep their winning ways at home.

Prediction: Raiders 35, Bengals 17

Week 12: at Dallas — Thursday, Nov. 25, 1:30 p.m. (CBS)

It is a short week for the Raiders as they spend Thanksgiving day against the Cowboys. The Raiders have played Dallas on turkey day before and it didn’t go their way behind a big game by former Cowboys quarterback and now CBS analyst Tony Romo. The Cowboys won 31-24. Will the Raiders get the upper hand this time?

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Raiders 24

Week 13: vs. Washington — Sunday, Dec. 5, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Coming off their latest loss, the Raiders welcome Washington. It will be the first time the Raiders will see former head coach Jack Del Rio across the sidelines. Maybe they’ll see QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, too. He’s had success against the Raiders before. No matter.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Football Team 13

Week 14: at Kansas City — Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Last season, the Raiders upset the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. This season? We don’t think so. Revenge is on the Chiefs’ minds.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Raiders 20

Week 15: at Cleveland — Saturday Dec. 18 or Sunday Dec. 19, TBA

Back-to-back roadies for the Raiders for the first time during the 2021 season. Who knows what the weather will be like, but weather in Cleveland in December spells snow. Then again, the Raiders did play well in graupel in Cleveland in 2020. This is another tough game for the Raiders.

Prediction: Browns 23, Raiders 17

Week 16: vs. Denver — Sunday, Dec. 26, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

At this point of the season the Raiders sit at 7-7 and need a win to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. We see the Raiders doing their part to remain alive.

Prediction: Raiders 27, Broncos 14

Week 17: at Indianapolis — Sunday, Jan. 2, 10 a.m. (CBS)

This is a big game for the Raiders if they want to clinch a spot in the playoffs. No idea what the scenarios will be like at this point of the season, but the Raiders get a much-needed win on the road to help their cause.

Prediction: Raiders 34, Colts 28

Week 18: vs. Los Angeles Chargers — Jan. 9, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Big game to end the season. The Raiders remember losing to the Chargers in Los Angeles and even more so at Allegiant Stadium in a prime-time game last season. Raiders get the win.

Prediction: Raiders 31, Chargers 26

Season record: Raiders 10-7