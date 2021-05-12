Las Vegas Raiders 2021 NFL schedule leaks: Rumors and latest news ahead of full release

Who will the Las Vegas Raiders will face each week in the 2021 NFL season?

The Fresno Bee will keep updating as the schedule is leaked throughout the day all the way to the 5 p.m. special on ESPN and NFL Network which will release the full 17-game schedules for each team.

The Raiders’ Week 1 game will be at Allegiant Stadium — on “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens.

It makes a lot of sense to open the season at home, in front of fans, after the Raiders played their home games last season without Raider Nation in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Wynn Resorts announced a partnership with the Raiders to create Wynn Field Club that brings a nightlife inside the stadium behind the north end zone.

Raiders bringing Vegas nightclub life to games. Announce the Wynn Field Club. Features bottle service and two DJ booths. pic.twitter.com/KWkGRfOt7c — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 11, 2021

Las Vegas opened the 2020 season on the road against the Carolina Panthers and finished 8-8 to miss the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

Here’s what we know for the upcoming season:

Raiders’ home opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team.

Raiders’ away opponents: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers.

2021 Raiders schedule

Week 1: Monday, Sept. 13 vs. Baltimore, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 2: TBA

Week 3: TBA

Week 4: TBA

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 10 vs. Chicago, TBA (via Brad Biggs)

Week 6: TBA

Week 7: TBA

Week 8: TBA

Week 9: TBA

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 7 at New York Giants, TBA (via Art Stapleton)

Week 11: TBA

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 25 at Dallas, TBA (via Master Tes)

Week 13: TBA

Week 14: TBA

Week 15: TBA

Week 16: TBA

Week 17: TBA

Week 18: TBA