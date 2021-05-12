The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 schedule is released. Here is how social media reacted

The Las Vegas Raiders will open the 2021 NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 13, 2021. AP

Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson is ready for the 2021 NFL season to start.

After the NFL released the schedule, Woodson is also ready to party at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to open the season on “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium.

It will be a reunion game for Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and wide receiver Willie Snead IV, who played for the Ravens last season.

Speaking of reunions, Raiders defensive tackle David Irving will get to see his former team the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving day.

Half of my family are Raider fans, the other half are Cowboys fans. Thanksgiving is gonna be interesting this year. — Jörgÿ (@Jorgy_26) May 13, 2021

Some wondered why the Raiders continue to get one of the toughest NFL schedule.

Oddsmakers at www.SportsBettingDime.com, said the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest schedule in 2021, while the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns have the easiest road to the NFL playoffs.

The calculated over/under win total for Raiders opponents is 153.5

How is it that we continue to get 1 of the toughest schedules every year???? — Billy Pendergrass (@The_Evilest) May 13, 2021

Raiders top 2 most difficult schedule. A yearly tradition like no other. — DP (@dprez808) May 13, 2021

Tough schedule for the Raiders. I see 8-9 likelihood — GB Sports Betting (@GBpickem) May 13, 2021

Raider Nation can start purchasing tickets for any games, especially at Allegiant Stadium. Ticketmaster released tickets soon after the schedule was made official. Prices run from $850 to $10,000 at Allegiant Stadium.

So driving 4 hours to LA to see the broncos game for $106 > driving 5 minutes to allegiant stadium to see the broncos game for $423 pic.twitter.com/7sVpH5c7GI — Jordan (@jordanandersm) May 13, 2021

We want to ask you: which game will you travel to Las Vegas to see? Participate in our poll and tell us what game you’ll be going to.

Loading…