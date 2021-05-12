Football
The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 schedule is released. Here is how social media reacted
Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson is ready for the 2021 NFL season to start.
After the NFL released the schedule, Woodson is also ready to party at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to open the season on “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium.
It will be a reunion game for Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and wide receiver Willie Snead IV, who played for the Ravens last season.
Speaking of reunions, Raiders defensive tackle David Irving will get to see his former team the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving day.
Some wondered why the Raiders continue to get one of the toughest NFL schedule.
Oddsmakers at www.SportsBettingDime.com, said the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers have the toughest schedule in 2021, while the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns have the easiest road to the NFL playoffs.
The calculated over/under win total for Raiders opponents is 153.5
Raider Nation can start purchasing tickets for any games, especially at Allegiant Stadium. Ticketmaster released tickets soon after the schedule was made official. Prices run from $850 to $10,000 at Allegiant Stadium.
We want to ask you: which game will you travel to Las Vegas to see? Participate in our poll and tell us what game you’ll be going to.
Comments