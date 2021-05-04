Football
What do you think about the Raiders signing Casey Hayward? Let us know in our poll
Casey Hayward Jr. is the newest Las Vegas Raiders cornerback.
The Raiders signed the veteran cornerback Tuesday to a one-year deal worth $4 million, journalist Josina Anderson announced on social media.
Bringing Hayward onboard makes plenty of sense because of his familiarity with Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The Fresno Bee discussed this in a story that published Monday with the Raiders possibility signing Hayward or Richard Sherman.
Hayward, 31, spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, including four with Bradley.
Under Bradley, Hayward made the Pro Bowl in 2017. It was the second of back-to-back Pro Bowl bids for Hayward. He also is a two-time All-Pro selection.
He finished the 2020 season with 41 tackles, one interception and eight pass deflections.
In that first season with Bradley, he had four interceptions, 22 pass deflections and one forced fumble.
Hayward joins Raiders cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen, Damon Arnette, Isaiah Johnson, Amik Robertson and others. He joins other free agent signee Rasul Douglas, who previously played with the Carolina Panthers.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shared his excitement at the Hayward signing.
After the Raiders announced the signing of Hayward, Raider Nation took to Twitter to voice their approval of the signing.
Signing Hayward is what the Raiders needed to help to get the young players going and teach them Bradley's scheme. His leadership helps, too.
Signing Hayward is what the Raiders needed to help to get the young players going and teach them Bradley’s scheme. His leadership helps, too.
