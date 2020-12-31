Why the Raiders-Broncos game won’t air on local TV in Fresno and Sacramento markets

If you want to watch the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos season finale on local television, you need to look for other options.

The Raiders-Broncos NFL Week 17 game will not be shown, said J.R. Jackson, the vice president/general manager of CBS47 in Fresno.

According to TV Guide listings in Sacramento, the Raiders-Broncos game will also not be shown on CBS13.

Usually KGPE and KOVR, both CBS affiliates, would carry Raiders games, but the game between Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will air, as both teams have playoff implications on the line in the NFC postseason race.

The only way you can watch the Raiders-Broncos game in these markets is if you have NFL Sunday Ticket.

The Raiders (7-8) were eliminated from the AFC playoff race after a 26-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.