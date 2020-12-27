Raiders’ failed playoff run offers glaring reminder of Jon Gruden’s No. 1 offseason priority

Criticism aimed at Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden continued to mount Sunday, a day after a stunning 26-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins that ended the Silver and Black’s playoff hopes.

Gruden, as the game entered the final minute and his team was driving for a go-ahead score, had a choice: play aggressively for a touchdown or take as much time off the clock as possible and settle for a field goal.

Kicking a field goal gave Las Vegas a two-point lead with 19 seconds remaining, but it turned out that wasn’t enough in a 26-25 loss.

“We felt the play was to eliminate all the clock and all the timeouts and put them with their backs against the wall with 19 seconds left,” Gruden said. “ I don’t regret it.”

The Raiders kicked a 22-yard field goal to make it 25-23. After a touchback on the kickoff, the Dolphins started at their 25 with no timeouts remaining.

But it took just one play — a 34-yard pass to Mack Hollins along the sideline and a roughing-the-passer penalty when defensive end Arden Key grabbed Fitzpatrick’s face mask just as the quarterback let the ball fly.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's 34-yard pass to Mack Hollins to set up a game-winning field goal had a completion probability of 10.9%, the 3rd-most improbable completion this season.



➤ Air Distance: 45.3 yards

➤ QB Under Pressure

➤ Sideline Distance: 0.4 yards#MIAvsLV | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/EPLja4ZTUZ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 27, 2020

The Dolphins kicked the game-winning field goal that set off Raider Nation - even from a former Pro Bowl offensive lineman.

All those times Gruden said on MNF that I need to be better, hey John, you need to be better. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) December 27, 2020

A day later, Raiders and NFL fans continue to unload on Gruden.

Never forget Jon Gruden makes $10 mil a year to take a knee on third and goal — Will (@HeinstuR) December 27, 2020

So the browns, who are missing 4 starting WRs decided to throw the ball 53 times. Nick Chubb and Kareem hunt ran the ball a total of 15 times. Idk what’s worse, Jon gruden or this! Coaching isn’t rocket science. — (@Slytweetszn) December 27, 2020

Only if we can all collectively beat Jon Gruden with socks filled with bars of soap.



He’s never welcomed back in Ohio. — Tetra Imagery (@TetraImagery) December 27, 2020

@Raiders please fire #JonGruden for taking a knee in a game that was a must win I’ll always be #RaiderNation but until secondary and coaches go I’m done watching them play #autumnwind out — WooWhoopWoo (@blkmass1) December 27, 2020

Sean McVay turns into Jon Gruden in the red zone. — JustPaul Nay Sing H. (@JPaulogy93) December 27, 2020

When Jon Gruden said he was into Nightmares , did he mean a Nightmare to Opposing Teams or us #RaiderNation ? — Dodger Blue Noob Saibot (@b3bO_Burner) December 27, 2020

Gruden’s comeback tour

The Raiders brought back Gruden in 2018, signing him to a 10-year, $100 million contract in hopes he would restore the franchise back to its glory days. That included successful seasons under Gruden from 1998-2001.

But his return hasn’t meant winning seasons.

Gruden is 18-29 in 2 1/2 seasons in his second act with the Raiders.

A popular hire, Gruden lost a little luster and caused an uproar almost immediately when he traded star defensive end Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears for two first-round draft picks.

Those picks, however, turned running back Josh Jacobs, who has blossomed since joining the team in 2019 (and this year made the AFC Pro Bowl roster), and cornerback Damon Arnette.

Gruden hired Greg Olson (offensive coordinator), Paul Guenther (defensive coordinator), Rich Bisaccia (special teams coordinator) and Brian Callahan (quarterbacks coach) for his coaching staff.

Guenther was fired this season after the defense had endured a dreadful run, ranking low in practically every category.

Would the Raiders fire Gruden?

No, owner Mark Davis isn’t likely to give up on Gruden any time soon.

But changes are coming.

Clearly, one of the Gruden’s top priorities in the offseason is to hire a top-notch defensive coordinator. The best candidates? More on that to come after the season ends.

The Raiders appear to already have the pieces of a playoff-worthy offense in place, led by Derek Carr (and no, Carr will not be gone, either), ranking 11th in team offense and ninth in passing.

Carr, as well as Pro Bowlers in Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller, just need the defense to carry its share of the load in order to flip many of the L’s to W’s.

The problems clearly are on that side of the ball. Just ask former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, who, alluding to the porous Raiders, tweeted that the players are “not coached well.”

I see people blaming Gruden. It’s not him, they’re not coached well on defense — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 27, 2020

After he puts a new coordinator in place, the Raiders will need to beef up their defensive personnel through free agency and the 2021 NFL draft.

There’s also the issue of their own free agents to address, but rebuilding the defense has to be the ultimate goal. Like now.

The Raiders’ best hope this season, after flirting with a playoff berth for most of the year, is to finish 8-8 if they can beat the Denver Broncos in the season finale and perhaps build at least a little momentum going into the offseason.

Raider Nation, even if it still backs Gruden, is quickly running out of patience.