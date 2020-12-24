Can the Raiders get a win at home against the Dolphins? Here’s what experts are saying

RAIDERS-DOLPHINS AT A GLANCE

Kickoff time: 5:15 p.m. PST Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Fresno TV/radio channels: NFL Network/KFPT (790 AM)/KFIG (940)

Records: Raiders 7-7, Dolphins 9-5

The line: Bovada and OddsChecker each has the Dolphins favored by 3

The Matchup

Can the Las Vegas Raiders break out of a funk against the Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 16?

If they do, the Raiders will buck a trend. They are 5-2 on the road, but 2-5 in their new stadium in Las Vegas.

Just a month ago, the Raiders were in a prime position for a playoff spot, but five losses in their last six games have sent the Raiders to the ninth position. The top seven teams in each conference qualify for the postseason.

The Raiders can at least finish with a winning record for the first time since 2016 (and just the second since 2002) – if they win their last two.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (groin), who was injured early in last Thursday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, was a full participant in practice Wednesday and will likely play Saturday.

It doesn’t look good for Clelin Ferrell, who missed last Thursday’s game because of a shoulder injury he suffered against the Indianapolis Colts a few weeks ago.

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been listed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Raiders coach Jon Gruden is expecting him to return to the team before Saturday’s game.

Middle linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is likely to miss the game because he was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The game features a reunion for Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan. He played for the Dolphins for two seasons.

“I’m going to be excited to see those guys, play and compete (against) them,” McMillan said. “Some of my longtime friends. Jerome Baker. I was with him at Ohio State. And other guys, (cornerback) Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain on the defensive end. It’s going to be good to see them, but I’m ready to compete and try to get a win.”

On the Dolphins side, praise rolled in for Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

“Waller, he is definitely a different breed,” safety Eric Rowe said. “He’s not really a tight end. He’s basically a receiver – a big receiver. He’s explosive, he can run. I see cornerbacks and safeties covering him and he’s beating them. It’s definitely going to be a huge challenge this week.”

Said Howard: “He also lines up at receiver. That guy is a problem. I think he had almost 200 yards last game. He’s a threat. That’s one of the guys we definitely have to look out for.”

Some side notes on the Raiders and Dolphins:

▪ The all-time series is tied 17-17-1.

▪ The Raiders are seeking their first win against the Dolphins since 2017. The Raiders won that game in Miami 27-24.

▪ The Raiders are 8-7 at home against the Dolphins and seeking their first win at home in the series since 1996.

Injury report

Raiders — Out: DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder). Questionable: DT Maurice Hurst (calf).

Dolphins — Out: G Solomon Kindley (knee/foot). Questionable: G Ereck Flowers (ankle), TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring).

Raiders-Dolphins prediction

NFL experts have staked out the following positions ahead of the Week 16 matchup:

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal picks the Dolphins to win 27-17.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco says the Dolphins win 30-27 and Will Brinson also sides with the Dolphins, 20-17.

Nine of 10 ESPN experts are going with the Dolphins.

My take: Hardly anyone is giving the Raiders a shot to win this game. You can’t blame them because of Las Vegas’ dreadful defense.

The Raiders are the ninth seed and if the season were to end today, they would not get in.

The Raiders need plenty of help to get into the playoffs, and they need to help themselves to at least end the season with a winning record.

The Dolphins come in with plenty of momentum.

The pick: Dolphins 33, Raiders 28