Can the Raiders make the NFL playoffs? Sure, but here’s what they face to make it happen

This week marks a must-win game for the Las Vegas Raiders against the New York Jets.

Then again, so are games to come against the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos.

There is no way to get around the challenge facing the Raiders (6-5), who endured a debacle of a game in a 43-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 12 game Nov. 29.

Las Vegas has five games remaining on the 2020 schedule, visiting the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PST on CBS.

The Raiders haven’t made the playoffs since 2016.

“We realize what’s at stake,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “We got to just play a lot better than we did a week ago and if we do we will have a chance to survive.”

Only seven teams apiece in the AFC and NFC qualify for the postseason, with the top seed getting a bye. The Raiders enter Week 13 in the eighth spot in the AFC, jumbled among a big group still alive for a wild-card spot.

Big games loom against fellow contenders in the Colts and Dolphins that also figure to factor heavily in any tiebreaker formulas.

“My whole life, I feel like it’s a single-elimination day,” Gruden said. “We have a sense of urgency every day. We’ve got to get everybody together. We have a good mindset here. We didn’t lose last week because we were distracted.”

Here is a look at other teams the Raiders are battling for the wild-card spot and whom they face in the upcoming weeks:

5. Cleveland Browns (8-3): Travel to face Tennessee Titans (8-3) on Sunday, followed by a home game against the Baltimore Ravens (6-5). Wrap up against the New York Giants (4-7), at the Jets (0-11) and a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0). The Raiders defeated the Browns 16-6 on Nov. 1.

6. Miami Dolphins (7-4): Home game against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1). Then it’s a road trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs (10-1), followed by a home game against the New England Patriots (5-6). Miami will head to Las Vegas (6-5) and conclude on the road against the Buffalo Bills (8-3).

7. Indianapolis Colts (7-4): Will visit the Houston Texans (4-7) on Sunday, then visit the Raiders the following week. Another game against the Texans is next, before they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers and wrap up with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10).

9. Baltimore Ravens (6-5): Home against the Dallas Cowboys (3-8), then they visit the Browns. Home games against the Jaguars and Giants follow before they end the regular season in Cincinnati.

10. New England Patriots (5-6): On the road against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-8), Los Angeles Rams (7-4) and Dolphins before concluding at home against the Bills and Jets.

Las Vegas should get some help along the way. But to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Raiders likely need to sweep their remaining games, with wins over the Colts and Dolphins particularly key to their cause.