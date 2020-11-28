Raiders prediction: Key for Las Vegas vs. Falcons and why eye-opening score may result

RAIDERS-FALCONS AT A GLANCE

Kickoff time: 10 a.m. PST Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Fresno TV/radio channels: KGPE-47/KFPT (790 AM)/KFIG (940)

Records: Raiders 6-4, Falcons 3-7

The line: Bovada and OddsChecker odds favor the Raiders by 3.

The Matchup

The Raiders’ three-game winning streak came to an end last Sunday in a 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next up are the Falcons as the Raiders try to get back in the win column and remain in the NFL playoff hunt.

Despite the Falcons’ sub-.500 record, Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden still sees them as dangerous.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. Isaac Brekken AP

“They’re 3-7. That’s a joke,” Gruden said. “This is the best 3-7 team I’ve ever seen. I don’t know how they’ve lost some of these games. I’m sure they don’t know either.

“They have a heck of a defense. They have a linebacker, No. 54 (Foyesade) Oluokun. Everybody has to start figuring out who he is, where he came from. He’s as good a linebacker as we’ve seen on film all year. They’ve got firepower on offense. They’re a lot better football team than their record.”

The Falcons are ninth against the run, giving up 112.2 yards per game, while the Raiders are 12th (112.2).

On third down, the Raiders have had success converting, topping the NFL at 51.6% The Falcons are 22nd at 40.4%.

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris has taken note of the Raiders offense.

“Those guys have some really good weapons around (Derek Carr),” he said. “Young man (Hunter Renfrow) from Clemson playing slot doing a great job inside. (Darren) Waller is doing a great job, all of those guys. They have a really good running back (Josh Jacobs) from Alabama. He’s been able to go out there and do some really explosive things. (Nelson) Agholor has just found a new career out here in (Las Vegas) and has been really dominant.

“They’ve got the rookie, (wide receiver Henry) Ruggs, who can really run and take the top off. All guys we’re very familiar with and have been recently in a draft class. They’ve done a great job of drafting. Have to give those guys a lot of credit.”

This week, the Raiders signed former Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley. There is a chance Beasley could play against his former team, which selected him with the eighth overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft.

In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley (44) rushes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game in Atlanta. The Raiders signed the former eighth overall pick for their NFL Week 12 game against the Falcons. John Bazemore AP

The Falcons did not re-sign Beasley after the 2019 season.

A look at some of the Raiders and Falcons trends, history and other key statistics:

▪ The Raiders are 14th (369.4) in total offense; Falcons (381.9) are ninth.

▪ Raiders’ rushing offense, eighth (134.2); Falcons, 24th (101.3).

▪ Falcons passing offense, second (280.6); Raiders, 20th (235.2).

▪ Raiders total defense, 23rd (385.8); Falcons, 29th (406.8).

▪ Falcons defense, eighth in third-down efficiency (38.5); Raiders, 27th (48.0).

▪ All-time series is 7-7.

▪ Gruden is 10-5 against the Falcons.

The Raiders will need to exploit the Falcons’ defense as they sit near the bottom.

Las Vegas has proven capable of putting up points, scoring at least 30 in six games this season.

The Raiders’ defense needs to come through, however. Combine solid performances on both sides of the ball and a runaway could result.

Maybe a look at the New Orleans Saints’ strategy against the Falcons last week provides a key clue on how to beat Atlanta.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was pressured early and often by the Saints, who sacked him eight times in New Orleans 24-9 win.

Injury report

Raiders: Questionable: DE Clelin Ferrell (not injury related), S Erik Harris (calf).

Falcons: Out: RB Todd Gurley (knee). Questionable: DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), TE Hayden Hurst (ankle).

Raiders-Falcons prediction

The Raiders hit the Eastern Time zone for a fourth time this season, where they are 2-1 in early games.

Experts have staked out the following positions:

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal predicts the Raiders to bounce back with a 32-28 win.

“With Julio Jones already dubbed a game-time decision, the Falcons may not have the firepower to keep up with one of the NFL’s most balanced, consistent and diverse offenses. Jon Gruden is a good coach, people!” Rosenthal wrote.

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson is going with the Raiders 38-31, while his colleague Pete Prisco went with the Falcons 34-31.

At ESPN, nine of the 10 writers went with the Raiders.

The Raiders respect the heck out of the Falcons. And with Ryan at quarterback, you have to show respect because he’s played at a high level during his career.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) Isaac Brekken AP

Las Vegas had its chances to win the game against the AFC West-leading Chiefs, but a late touchdown drive by Patrick Mahomes ended that.

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram realized the mistake he made by leaving Travis Kelce on the go-ahead score and owned up to that in a teleconference this week.

Here’s betting that Las Vegas does put it all together, beating the line and the over/under total ...

The pick: Raiders 43, Falcons 27