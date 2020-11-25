From Cindy Gruden to James Harden, what in the name is Raiders’ Derek Carr’s audibles?

For the past several days, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got a kick out of people trying to figure out what his audibles mean.

In Sunday’s 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the former Fresno State star made several audibles that made people go hmm.

Carr shouted out “James Harden,” “purple walrus” and even “Chris Mullin.”

Fans and analyst alike came up with conclusions on what they mean.

For instance, Emmanuel Acho of Fox Sports wrote on Twitter “Derek Carr checks, ‘James Harden’ (left handed), Raiders run left. ‘Chris Mullin’ (left handed) Raiders run left. When Derek Carr has checked to right handed NBA players. Raiders run right.”

I love being able to hear the QB’s talk without a crowd.



Derek Carr checks, “James harden” (left handed), #Raiders run left.



“Chris Mullin” (left handed) Raiders run left.



When Derek Carr has checked to right handed NBA players. Raiders run right. #SNF — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 23, 2020

A Twitter user responded with “all the audibles were shooters who ‘never passed’, that’s why it was never a pass play, it was a run play every time. Dominant hand may have told which way they were running as well.”

One other person chimed on Acho’s tweet and others voiced what Carr’s audible could possibly mean.

Nice try but it was based on jersey numbers. For example “Mamba Georgia” was the 2 back hitting the 4 hole. “Harden” (13) was a singleback look hitting the 3 hole. “Mullin” (17) was a single back off tackle with a TE on that side which made it a 7 https://t.co/1tnspk7884 — ScumbagRisma (@RismaScumbag) November 23, 2020

As soon as Derek Carr called an audible “James Harden” the entire field knew it wasn’t a pass — LordBear (@BearKidd1) November 23, 2020

Carr has seen stuff floating around about what the meaning of the audible means.

He had his own take when he talked to fans on his YouTube channel.

“It’s weird with no fans, everyone can hear me talking trash and all my fun audibles that people have been sending me stuff to where people are trying to figure out what’s some of them mean and it just makes me laugh how wrong they are,” he said.

“It means we’re doing a good job. Having a lot of fun with it. It’s been a great time and hopefully get some more crazy ones out there for you guys.”

Derek Carr with the James Harden audible



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/TOwKCgmTa3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2020

Against the Carolina Panthers, Carr called out Cindy Gruden-Tiger Woods. Against the New Orleans Saints, Carr said Husker, New York, Mark Davis, Boston.

In Sunday’s game, Carr audible with names like Lava Rain, Mamba Georgia, Pistol Pete, Chris Mullin, Orlando, Sammy Davis, Google, Google.

Other past audibles include: Lion, Clayton Kershaw, Bruce Springsteen, Joe Montana, Rhianna, J-Lo, Nolan Ryan, Lion, Seattle, New York and Mamba.

In a season where there are no fans in stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone can hear what each quarterback is calling out.

It is become apparent with Carr when a national audience can hear everything.

“It’s been fun for me,” Carr said. “You can give people a list of our audibles and things that I’ve said and still have to memorize that list and know why I’m saying it and know what it means. I’ve used probably 20 (names) absolutely mean, I say the same word and sometimes it means something and sometimes it means nothing. There’s ways to protect it, but the genesis on some of them ... I can’t take all the credit.

“I’ve had some good ones and had fun with it and been able to have fun with it myself and throw certain players names in there. Got some new ones this week for this game My mind is always working, coming up with stuff, but don’t get it twisted, I don’t come up with all of them. I’m not that smart.”