Motivation for Raiders’ Devontae Booker against the Broncos, the team that drafted him?

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker said it is another game against his former team the Denver Broncos.

Just another game?

No extra motivation?

“Just a little bit, I guess,” Booker told The Fresno Bee on Thursday on a Zoom call. “Knowing that I played there four years and stuff like that. Of course I want to go out there and win and beat these guys, but I can only talk about so much. Just got to go out there and win and do it on all cylinders.”

The Raiders (5-3) will host the Broncos (3-5) at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Booker, who starred at Grant High in Sacramento and Utah, was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Broncos. He spent four seasons in Denver and played well in his rookie season, but his carries dwindled each season.

In his rookie season, Booker had 174 carries for 612 yards and four touchdowns.

His opportunity for the bulk of the carries never came again when it dropped to 79 (2017), 34 (2018) and just two last season.

Booker will get an opportunity to show the Broncos what they are missing.

“It was very frustrating in a way,” he said. “I can only control what I can control and I can only say so much, but I just keep going out there and working and just doing what I need to do.

“Of course, everybody when they play their ex team, they want revenge and all that extra stuff. Just for me, it’s just another game and just got to go out there and execute and come out with a win.”

Booker has been a spark for the Raiders this season, spelling star running back Josh Jacobs at times.

This season, he has 33 carries for 223 yards and a touchdown. His longest run this season went for 43 yards, setting his career high.

In May, Booker signed a one-year, free-agent contract with the Raiders. He said he’s happy with the decision to sign with the Raiders.

“I just feel like they have something special here, even before me signing,” he said. “I just knew it could’ve been a perfect fit for me and a good opportunity for me to come in and just work my butt off to get me some carries. I felt like we can do something big and wanted to be a part of it.”

Littleton on COVID-19 list

The Raiders placed linebacker Cory Littleton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

He becomes the latest Raider to be placed on the list. Tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 5.

In eight games for the Raiders this season, Littleton has 48 tackles, including 31 solo, and three tackles for a loss.