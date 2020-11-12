When will David Irving make his season debut for Raiders — and did coach drop a hint?

A season debut may be near for defensive end David Irving.

Ina Zoom press conference on Nov. 6, Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden provided a possible hint about when Irving could appear in his first NFL game since the 2018 season.

“He’s still, I believe, a couple weeks off from making his debut,” Gruden said of Irving. “But we’re happy to have him here.”

That would mean Irving could make his Raiders debut against the Kansas City Chiefs in a primetime game on Sunday.

Three weeks ago, Gruden said, “We’re just excited to have an opportunity to help him redeem his career, rejuvenate his career.”

Fans have been wondering and asking about Irving’s debut, but it’s all about patience for Gruden.

Irving, who’s listed as standing 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 290 pounds, signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. He spent four seasons with the team before he was indefinitely suspended March 2019 for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.

Irving then announced he was quitting football because of the NFL’s drug policy.

On Oct. 16, the NFL conditionally reinstated Irving.

Four days later, the Raiders signed him to its 16-man practice squad.

The Raiders elevated Irving to the active roster on Oct. 24 in Week 7, but he never played. He was reverted to the practice squad the following day.

Irving is getting reacclimated back to football and Gruden said he likes what he sees.

“David has been in and out,” Gruden said Nov. 6. “He’s had a couple things that we’re getting squared away medically, but he’s going to be fine. We like where he is. We’re encouraged about David and the progress that he’s making.”

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is encouraged as well.

“We’re trying to get his conditioning up and he’ll be ready to go whether it’s this Sunday or next Sunday, or two Sundays from now,” Guenther said on Oct. 29. “We’ll have to make that decision. So, that’s going to be a day-to-day thing with David, but he’ll be an asset for us.”

When Irving does make a debut, he could provide a boost to the Raiders defense, which has been lacking in a pass rush.

For the season, the Raiders’ Pro Football Focus grade in pass rush is 39.8 — the lowest in the NFL.

The Raiders have 99 pressures, ranking them 31st among NFL’s 32 teams. The Green Bay Packers have the fewest pressures with 88.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the most at 200.

In the past, Irving provided plenty of pressure for the Cowboys, totaling 83 in four seasons.

The most pressures he had was 39 in 2016 in 112 pass rushing snaps. He has 14 sacks in his career and 55 quarterback hurries.

Raiders middle linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski said Irving looks good in practice.

“Learning things quickly,” he said Wednesday. “Just being here everyday, really implying the things he’s learning on the field when he gets the reps. I’m looking forward to seeing him.”