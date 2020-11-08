With memory of friend on his mind, Raiders’ Isaiah Johnson helps secure Carr comeback

As the clock ticked down the final seconds Sunday, the Raiders’ Isaiah Johnson felt his friend’s presence.

And after four days of incredible sorrow came a chance for remembrance and at least a little celebration.

The Las Vegas Raiders cornerback was picked on during back-to-back plays and twice pulled the ball free from a would-be Las Vegas Chargers receiver — first on a pass to Mike Williams and then, on the final play, to Donald Parham after it was initially called as a game-winning touchdown.

It took a second video-replay angle to show the pass to Parham in the end zone hit the ground, preserving the Raiders’ 31-26 victory at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Johnson needed both of his hands and arms to finally knock the ball free.

“I felt it,” Johnson said. “I pulled the ball out of his hands, especially on the second one. I was like, ‘There is no way.’ When it originally happened I was like ‘Lord, please give us an opportunity to review the play,’ because I knew for a fact that I pulled it out of his hands when we were going to the ground.”

It had been a trying week for Johnson.

He found out his close friend Ka’Darian Smith was shot to death early Wednesday at an apartment in Houston.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

According to reports, police have not identified a suspect nor a motive that led up to the shooting.

Johnson said he got word of the passing of his former University of Houston teammate later that morning.

“I didn’t tell a whole bunch of people about (it), just because I knew we still had to prepare and win the game and I didn’t want to be a distraction,” Johnson said.

“I feel like that play, that game, not to make it about myself whatsoever but I felt like that moment was for him just because I know that he would be with me in a situation like that.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said the team had “wrapped our arms around” Johnson to give him support after the loss of his close friend.

Starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen was hurt early in the game, leading to more playing time — and stress — for Johnson.

“He’s a guy that gives us the best look on scout team all the time,” Carr said. “His number was called today. He needed to step up. Not only did he gives us good looks all week, he has to go in and execute our scheme.

“He went in there especially after a hard week. He had a tough week — the week that he went through personally and to be the guy to knock the ball out at the end to win the game for us.”

Carr takes a leap

Derek Carr took a leap during a day when the Raiders continued faith in their seventh-year quarterback was again rewarded.

The leap came on a critical play during a key drive that resulted in a touchdown.

Ahead just 21-17, the Raiders kept the momentum going in the third quarter when Carr hit Hunter Renfrow for a 53-yard completion.

Three plays later, on third-and-10, Carr was forced to scramble and ran for 12 yards, leaping over a defender at the end to pick up the first down.

The drive ended with a Darren Waller 2-yard touchdown reception. The Raiders outscored the Chargers 14-3 in the third quarter, after trailing 17-14 at the half, as part of the latest comeback win for Carr, who recorded his 47th game with multiple touchdown passes — passing Daryle Lamonica (Clovis High) for the most in franchise history.

He said he had the late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant on his mind. Carr has been wearing a sleeve on his arm in honor of Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a January helicopter crash.

“Especially with the sleeve on, absolutely,” he said. “I’ll be lying to you if Kobe wasn’t on my mind this week. We’ll give him the credit.”