The Thrill is returning. This former Giants star is headlining Fresno Grizzlies’ Hot Stove Gala

Former San Francisco Giants player Will Clark gestures to fans during a ceremony honoring the 1989 World Series team prior to a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in San Francisco. AP

The Thrill is coming back to Fresno.

Former San Francisco Giants star Will Clark will be the keynote speaker at the Fresno Grizzlies’ 59th Hot Stove Gala at Chukchansi Park.

The event will take place Jan. 31.

Clark is no stranger to Fresno. He made his pro debut with the Fresno Giants of the California League in 1985 when the team played at John Euless Park. He made a memorable debut in Fresno, too. He homered in his first at-bat as a Fresno Giant.

The Giants selected Clark with the No. 2 pick in the 1985 MLB Draft and played in 71 minor league games — 65 in Fresno before getting called up by the Giants in 1986.

The six-time Major League All-Star recently learned the Giants will retire his No. 22 next season.

Clark spent 15 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Giants (1986-1993), Texas Rangers (1994-98), Baltimore Orioles (1999-2000) and St. Louis Cardinals (2000).

He finished his career with 2,176 hits and 284 homers.

For the first time since 2003, the Hot Stove Gala will be held at Chukchansi Park, including a VIP reception (5:30-6:30 p.m.) with Clark and others.

Tickets can be purchased now for $75 through FresnoGrizzlies.com and at the Chukchansi Park ticket office (prices will rise beginning Sept. 3).

Individual VIP meet and greet tickets are $200. VIP tables are $2,000 apiece.