Fresno Grizzlies founder Carbray dies, led charge to bring Triple-A baseball to town

Former Fresno Grizzlies president John Carbray, who spearheaded the efforts to bring minor league baseball back to town, died Saturday. He was 80.

Carbray had been battling health issues for the past few years.

Carbray headed the Grizzlies’ day-to-day operations during the franchise’s first five years. And though the baseball club has had revamped his team colors and logos, and mascot over the years, the Grizzlies maintained the slashed F logo.

“John and (wife) Diane had a vision for this community to pursue a Triple-A franchise,” Grizzlies president Derek Franks said. “They are forever part of our history.

“We wouldn’t be here without their grit and determination to Fresno. We’re forever grateful for their efforts. This is obviously a very sad day for the Grizzlies organization and this community.”

Fresno had been without minor league baseball for 10 years after the Class-A Fresno franchise was bought and relocated in 1988 to Salinas.

Then Carbray came along and pushed and politicked not only to bring minor league baseball back to Fresno, but bring Triple-A baseball, the highest level of minor league baseball.

And with it, Carbray pushed for a baseball stadium downtown, initially known as Grizzlies Stadium and now called Chukchansi Park.

The Grizzlies made their franchise debut in 1998, playing at Fresno State’s Beiden Field until the downtown ballpark opened in May 2002.

Carbray’s leadership stint with the Grizzlies ended tumultuously with the baseball franchise’s original ownership group stripping him of his daily power and suing him for breach of contract. That suit was eventually dismissed.

Nonetheless, Carbray often returned to Grizzlies games as a fan over the years and took pride in seeing people fill the stadium. He also was often invited to the Grizzlies’ Hot Stove event during the offseasons.

The Grizzlies plan to hold a moment of silence in honor of Carbray in the coming days.