Dare to stare back at Dave Stewart? Ex-A’s star to be featured at Grizzlies’ Hot Stove

Three-time World Series champ and former Oakland Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart will serve as the keynote speaker to the upcoming Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Event.
The Hot Stove is scheduled for Feb. 21 at the Warnors Theatre in downtown Fresno.
Stewart — considered one of baseball’s best postseason pitchers and known for his piercing stare on the mound — helped the 1981 Los Angeles Dodgers, 1989 Oakland A’s and the 1993 Toronto Blue Jays each win a World Series title.
In 1989, Stewart was named World Series MVP after winning two of four games, posting a 1.69 ERA in the series and tossing a complete game shutout as the A’s swept the San Francisco Giants.
In more recent years, Stewart served as General Manger of the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2014-216. He’s currently a member of the A’s TV broadcast team.
The Grizzlies also announced they’ve altered the Hot Stove from past years, which includes the change of venue in hopes of providing a more intimate setting and getting rid of the dinner portion of the night.
Admission to the event has been reduced with adult tickets at $30 and children (12 and under) at $10.
VIP admission is $55 for adults and $25 for children, and gives guests access to a meet and greet with Stewart and other featured guests.
The event no longer includes a dinner, but appetizers and a hosted bar are included in the VIP admission. Concessions will be open for all other guests to purchase drinks and snacks.
A silent auction, including memorabilia raffles will also be included.
Other talent to be featured at the 58th-Anniversary Hot Stove Event:
Atlanta Braves great Terry Pendleton, who played at Fresno State in 1981-82.
C.J. Wilson, a former MLB All Star pitcher who spent time with the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers, and moved to Fresno in recent years.
For more information, visit the Fresno Grizzlies website.
Comments