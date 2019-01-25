Dare to stare back at Dave Stewart? Ex-A’s star to be featured at Grizzlies’ Hot Stove

Three-time World Series champ and former Oakland Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart will serve as the keynote speaker to the upcoming Fresno Grizzlies Hot Stove Event. The Hot Stove is scheduled for Feb. 21 at the Warnors Theatre in downtown Fresno. Mark J. Terrill AP