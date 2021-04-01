High School Football
Week 3 high school football scoreboard: Another big test for Buchanan against Clovis
Buchanan High, The Bee’s top-ranked team, is hosting Tri-River Athletic Conference rival Clovis at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Week 3 high school football action in Clovis on Thursday.
The Bears last week knocked off previously No. 1 Central on a late field goal by Austin Arroyo in a 31-28 win at Koligian Stadium.
Here is a look at the up-to-date scores around the Central Section.:
Week 3
Wednesday
Ocean
Pioneer Valley 13, Mission Prep 6
Thursday, April 1
Tri-RIver
Buchanan 14, Clovis 10, 2nd quarter
Central 21, Clovis East 0, 2nd quarter
Southwest Yosemite
Bakersfield at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.
Centennial at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
Frontier at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
East Sequoia
Corcoran at Lindsay, 7 p.m.
Ocean
Morro Bay at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
Southeast Yosemite
South at East, 7:30 p.m.
West Sequoia
Orosi 21, Fowler 7, 2nd quarter
Caruthers at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
San Joaquin Memorial at Lemoore, 7 p.m.
Tulare Western 12, Wasco 8, Final
Arvin at Foothill, 7:30 p.m.
Independence at North, 7:30 p.m.
Kern Valley at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.
Mira Monte at Golden Valley, 7 p.m.
West at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
County/Metro
Bullard at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Edison vs. Madera, TBA
North Yosemite
Fresno vs. Reedley (McLane), 4:30 p.m.
Hoover vs. Sunnyside (McLane ), 7:45 p.m.
Central Sequoia
Kingsburg at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.
East Yosemite
Mission Oak at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.
Mountain
Arroyo Grande at Templeton, 7 p.m.
Paso Robles at Righetti, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
North Sequoia
Washington Union at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.
Yosemite at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.
Ocean
Atascadero at Santa Maria, 6 p.m..
West Sierra
Avenal at Firebaugh, 6 p.m.
Coalinga at Mendota, 6 p.m.
Dos Palos at Tranquillity, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Hanford West vs. Farmersville (at Hanford ), 6 p.m.
Kerman at Selma, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Intersectional
Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth at Garces (Bakersfield, CA), 5 p.m.
How Central Section Football Top 10 fared
1. Buchanan (2-0)
2. Central (1-1)
3. Liberty-Bakersfield (1-0)
4. Bullard (1-0)
5. Clovis (1-1)
6. Bakersfield (1-0)
7. San Joaquin Memorial (1–0)
8. Garces (1-1)
9. Clovis East (2-0)
10. Edison (0-0)
