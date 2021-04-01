Week 3 high school football scoreboard: Another big test for Buchanan against Clovis

Buchanan High’s Cade Uehling scores a touchdown against Clovis on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Clovis. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Buchanan High, The Bee’s top-ranked team, is hosting Tri-River Athletic Conference rival Clovis at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Week 3 high school football action in Clovis on Thursday.

The Bears last week knocked off previously No. 1 Central on a late field goal by Austin Arroyo in a 31-28 win at Koligian Stadium.

Here is a look at the up-to-date scores around the Central Section.:

Week 3





Wednesday

Ocean

Pioneer Valley 13, Mission Prep 6

Clovis High’s Nate Johnson swings wide of Buchanan’s Harrison Kalpakoff, background, Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Clovis. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Thursday, April 1

Tri-RIver

Buchanan 14, Clovis 10, 2nd quarter

Central 21, Clovis East 0, 2nd quarter

Southwest Yosemite

Bakersfield at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

Centennial at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Frontier at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

East Sequoia

Corcoran at Lindsay, 7 p.m.

Ocean

Morro Bay at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

Southeast Yosemite

South at East, 7:30 p.m.

West Sequoia

Orosi 21, Fowler 7, 2nd quarter

Caruthers at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

San Joaquin Memorial at Lemoore, 7 p.m.

Tulare Western 12, Wasco 8, Final

Arvin at Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

Independence at North, 7:30 p.m.

Kern Valley at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

Mira Monte at Golden Valley, 7 p.m.

West at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

County/Metro

Bullard at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Edison vs. Madera, TBA

North Yosemite

Fresno vs. Reedley (McLane), 4:30 p.m.

Hoover vs. Sunnyside (McLane ), 7:45 p.m.

Central Sequoia

Kingsburg at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

East Yosemite

Mission Oak at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.

Mountain

Arroyo Grande at Templeton, 7 p.m.

Paso Robles at Righetti, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

North Sequoia

Washington Union at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.

Yosemite at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Ocean

Atascadero at Santa Maria, 6 p.m..

West Sierra

Avenal at Firebaugh, 6 p.m.

Coalinga at Mendota, 6 p.m.

Dos Palos at Tranquillity, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Hanford West vs. Farmersville (at Hanford ), 6 p.m.

Kerman at Selma, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Intersectional

Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth at Garces (Bakersfield, CA), 5 p.m.

How Central Section Football Top 10 fared

1. Buchanan (2-0)

2. Central (1-1)

3. Liberty-Bakersfield (1-0)

4. Bullard (1-0)

5. Clovis (1-1)

6. Bakersfield (1-0)

7. San Joaquin Memorial (1–0)

8. Garces (1-1)

9. Clovis East (2-0)

10. Edison (0-0)