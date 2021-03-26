Check out this new stadium; look around at prep football scores and winner of poll

Selma High School’s new football stadium and track, shown Friday, March 26, 2021 in Selma. ezamora@fresnobee.com

It is a new beginning for Selma High, opening its renovated stadium on Friday against Bullard.

The start of the construction began in November 2019 and was completed March 2020.

That also meant the Selma High football team had to remain on the road during the 2019 season while going 13-1 and winning a Central Section championship. That is at least 380+ days since the last home game, Bears athletic director Randy Esraelian said.

The long wait is now finally over.

Selma High School’s new football stadium and track, shown Friday, March 26, 2021 in Selma. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Staley Stadium features a nine lane all-weather track and LED Lights, new concession stand with restrooms and a new weight room at the north end.

Esraelian said the stadium has a modern architectural landscape that seats 5,000 fans.

The Bears and Knights — first matchup against each other — were one of many high school football games going on in the Central Section.

Here is a look at this week’s scores and next week’s schedule:

Thursday

Nonleague

Bakersfield Christian 28, Central Valley Christian 26

Tulare Union 53, Wasco 7

Friday

Tri-River

Buchanan 7, Central 7, 2nd quarter

Clovis West 7, Clovis East 7, 2nd quarter

North Yosemite

Fresno at Reedley

Roosevelt at Sunnyside

North Sequoia

Chowchilla at Washington Union

Kerman at Yosemite

West Sequoia

Fowler at Orange Cove

Riverdale at Orosi

West Sierra

Avenal vs. Coalinga

East Sequoia

Corcoran 7, Farmersville 0, 1st quarter

Lindsay 6, Woodlake 0, 2nd quarter

High Desert

Desert at Rosamond

Mountain

Righetti at Templeton

St. Joseph at Arroyo Grande

Ocean

Atascadero at Mission Prep

Morro Bay at Pioneer Valley

South Sequoia

Shafter at Arvin

Southeast Yosemite

North at Highland

Southwest Yosemite

Bakersfield at Centennial

Ridgeview at Liberty-Bakersfield

Stockdale at Frontier

Non-league

Caruthers 14, Firebaugh 7, Halftime

Palma-Salinas at San Joaquin Memorial

Bullard at Selma

Kingsburg at Sanger

Tulare Western at Dinuba

East Bakersfield at West

Foothill at Golden Valley

Kern Valley at Mira Monte

South at Independence

Clovis at Madera

Saturday

Mountain

Paso Robles at San Luis Obispo, 2 p.m.

Ocean

Santa Maria at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

Non-league

St. Francis-La Canada at Garces

Fresno-region’s player of week poll

Raul Medrano of Madera is the winner of The Bee’s player of the week for March 18 and 19.

He received 63.4% of the votes since Tuesday afternoon. Coming in second is Trent Calvert of Dos Palos with 31.2%, followed by Hayden Petersen of Buchanan with 1.6%.

Medrano finished with six receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Hoover. He also had an interception.

City/County All-Star Football game returns

Sanger High will host the City/County All-Star game on June 18 at Tom Flores Stadium.

The game will feature players from Fresno and Madera counties.

Kickoff time hasn’t been set, yet.

The first All-Star game was played on Aug. 26, 1955 at Ratcliffe Stadium.

The 2020 All-Star game was canceled because of the coronavirus.