High School Football
Check out this new stadium; look around at prep football scores and winner of poll
It is a new beginning for Selma High, opening its renovated stadium on Friday against Bullard.
The start of the construction began in November 2019 and was completed March 2020.
That also meant the Selma High football team had to remain on the road during the 2019 season while going 13-1 and winning a Central Section championship. That is at least 380+ days since the last home game, Bears athletic director Randy Esraelian said.
The long wait is now finally over.
Staley Stadium features a nine lane all-weather track and LED Lights, new concession stand with restrooms and a new weight room at the north end.
Esraelian said the stadium has a modern architectural landscape that seats 5,000 fans.
It is a new beginning for Selma High, opening its renovated stadium on Friday against Bullard.
The Bears and Knights — first matchup against each other — were one of many high school football games going on in the Central Section.
Here is a look at this week’s scores and next week’s schedule:
Thursday
Nonleague
Bakersfield Christian 28, Central Valley Christian 26
Tulare Union 53, Wasco 7
Friday
Tri-River
Buchanan 7, Central 7, 2nd quarter
Clovis West 7, Clovis East 7, 2nd quarter
North Yosemite
Fresno at Reedley
Roosevelt at Sunnyside
North Sequoia
Chowchilla at Washington Union
Kerman at Yosemite
West Sequoia
Fowler at Orange Cove
Riverdale at Orosi
West Sierra
Avenal vs. Coalinga
East Sequoia
Corcoran 7, Farmersville 0, 1st quarter
Lindsay 6, Woodlake 0, 2nd quarter
High Desert
Desert at Rosamond
Mountain
Righetti at Templeton
St. Joseph at Arroyo Grande
Ocean
Atascadero at Mission Prep
Morro Bay at Pioneer Valley
South Sequoia
Shafter at Arvin
Southeast Yosemite
North at Highland
Southwest Yosemite
Bakersfield at Centennial
Ridgeview at Liberty-Bakersfield
Stockdale at Frontier
Non-league
Caruthers 14, Firebaugh 7, Halftime
Palma-Salinas at San Joaquin Memorial
Bullard at Selma
Kingsburg at Sanger
Tulare Western at Dinuba
East Bakersfield at West
Foothill at Golden Valley
Kern Valley at Mira Monte
South at Independence
Clovis at Madera
Saturday
Mountain
Paso Robles at San Luis Obispo, 2 p.m.
Ocean
Santa Maria at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
Non-league
St. Francis-La Canada at Garces
Fresno-region’s player of week poll
Raul Medrano of Madera is the winner of The Bee’s player of the week for March 18 and 19.
He received 63.4% of the votes since Tuesday afternoon. Coming in second is Trent Calvert of Dos Palos with 31.2%, followed by Hayden Petersen of Buchanan with 1.6%.
Medrano finished with six receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Hoover. He also had an interception.
City/County All-Star Football game returns
Sanger High will host the City/County All-Star game on June 18 at Tom Flores Stadium.
The game will feature players from Fresno and Madera counties.
Kickoff time hasn’t been set, yet.
The first All-Star game was played on Aug. 26, 1955 at Ratcliffe Stadium.
The 2020 All-Star game was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Comments