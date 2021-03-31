Central no longer atop The Bee’s prep football Top 10. See how rankings shuffled

Buchanan High is the new No. 1 high school football team in The Bee’s Top 10, replacing Central which held the top spot for several seasons.

Buchanan beat Central 31-28 in March 26’s marquee game, handing the Grizzlies their first defeat at the hands of a section team since the 2016 Division I final won by Bakersfield.

Central entered the 2020-21 season — pushed into a spring start because of the coronavirus pandemic — having won three straight section titles while compiling a 40-3 record, capped by an undefeated 2019 championship run.

The Grizzlies had beaten Tri-River Athletic Conference rival Buchanan alone six straight times, including two playoff games.

During the Central reign, however, the Bears have established themselves as the area’s No. 2 program. It took a last-second play to decide things last week between the teams.

Buchanan’s Austin Arroyo kicked a winning 20-yard field goal as time expired.

Central Section Football Top 10

1. Buchanan (2-0)

2. Central (1-1)

3. Liberty-Bakersfield (1-0)

4. Bullard (1-0)

5. Clovis (1-1)

6. Bakersfield (1-0)

7. San Joaquin Memorial (1–0)

8. Garces (1-1)

9. Clovis East (2-0)

10. Edison (0-0)

Week 3

Wednesday

Ocean

Mission Prep at Pioneer Valley

Thursday, April 1

Tri-RIver

Clovis at Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.

Clovis East vs. Central (Lamonica), 6:30 p.m.

Southwest Yosemite

Bakersfield at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

Centennial at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Frontier at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

East Sequoia

Corcoran at Lindsay, 7 p.m.

Ocean

Morro Bay at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

Southeast Yosemite

South at East, 7:30 p.m.

West Sequoia

Fowler at Orosi, 6:30 p.m.

Caruthers at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

San Joaquin Memorial at Lemoore, 7 p.m.

Wasco at Tulare Western, 5 p.m.

Arvin at Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

Independence at North, 7:30 p.m.

Kern Valley at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

Mira Monte at Golden Valley, 7 p.m.

West at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

County/Metro

Bullard at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

Edison vs. Madera, TBA

North Yosemite

Fresno vs. Reedley (McLane), 4:30 p.m.

Hoover vs. Sunnyside (McLane ), 7:45 p.m.

Central Sequoia

Kingsburg at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

East Yosemite

Mission Oak at Tulare Union, 7 p.m.

Mountain

Arroyo Grande at Templeton, 7 p.m.

Paso Robles at Righetti, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

North Sequoia

Washington Union at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.

Yosemite at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Ocean

Atascadero at Santa Maria, 6 p.m..

West Sierra

Avenal at Firebaugh, 6 p.m.

Coalinga at Mendota, 6 p.m.

Dos Palos at Tranquillity, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Hanford West vs. Farmersville (at Hanford ), 6 p.m.

Kerman at Selma, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Intersectional

Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth at Garces (Bakersfield, CA), 5 p.m.