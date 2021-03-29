Bee’s Best: Vote for the prep football player of the week

Week 2 of Central Section high school football in the Fresno area had clutch performances, outstanding overall games and a few eye-popping numbers.

Now it’s up to you to pick the prep football player of the week for March 25-26.

Nine players are up for the award, and there is an “other” option if you feel another player is deserving. To make that nomination on a laptop/desktop, scroll down until you find the comment field and tell us about that player; if you’re on The Bee’s app, that function is toward the top. To comment, you must sign into Facebook.

The poll closes at 5 p.m. Friday. Vote as often as you want.

Loading…

The nominees

Daizon Allen, Bullard: Had four receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead, 30-yard touchdown with 3:56 left in the fourth quarter in the Knights’ 46-31 win over Selma.

Austin Arroyo, Buchanan: Made an interception at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter to stop a go-ahead drive and then kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Bears to a 31-28 win over Central. He also had four receptions for 83 yards.

TJ Hall, San Joaquin Memorial: The junior quarterback rushed nine times for 101 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 100 yards for a TD in the Panthers’ 37-14 win over Palma-Salinas..

Herman Luna III, Corcoran: The senior completed 23 of 31 for 311 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 28-14 win over Fowler.

Dominic Martinez, Orosi: The senior running back rushed 16 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 55-0 win over Orosi.

Tristan Risley, Clovis: The junior running back rushed 15 times for 148 and two touchdowns in a 46-26 win over Madera.

Lawrence Stell, Washington Union: In a 27-6 win over Chowchilla, he completed 12 of 22 for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 14 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Bryant Thao, Clovis East: The senior kicker made a 49-yard field goal to send the game to a second overtime. He also made a 39-yard field goal. The Timberwolves defeated Clovis West 34-27 in double OT.

Joe Theus, Roosevelt: The Rough Riders needed a late touchdown and they got it as the senior passed to Andrew Lopez for a 13-10 win over Sunnyside. He also had a 51-yard rushing TD before replacing the starting QB because of an injury.