Poll: Who should be The Fresno Bee’s top performer from Week 4?

Here are The Fresno Bee Player of the Week 4 nominees from left to right: Cade Foraker of Clovis North, Jalen O’Neal of Bullard, Jordan Hornebeak of San Joaquin Memorial, Daniel Trujillo of Lindsay and Cade Uehling of Buchanan.

The poll is open for The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week for Week 4.

These nominees range from the younger brother of a former Fresno State player to a third-string running back.

The first three weekly winners were Brandon Wafer of Clovis West, Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg and Jeremiah Sanchez of Madera.

Vote as often as you’d like. Voting ends at noon Thursday and we’ll post the winner online that day..

Introducing The Bee’s Player of the Week nominees for Week 4:

RB/LB Daniel Trujillo, Lindsay: The senior was all over the field. He had 30 carries for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he had eight tackles and five tackles for a loss in the Cardinals’ 41-20 victory over Fowler. The 263 yards is a career-high according to Central Section historian Bob Barnett.

DB Jalen O’Neal, Bullard: The younger brother of former Knight/Fresno State RB Dejonte O’Neal played just the first half and had four tackles and three for a loss. He also picked up 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and recovery, and two pass breakups as the Knights rolled to a 63-10 win over Pitman-Turlock.

RB Cade Uehling, Buchanan: The junior did damage on the ground and as a receiver. He had a 73-yard run and a 75-yard touchdown reception, helping the Bears score 19 unanswered points in a 19-17 victory over Liberty-Bakersfield. He’s No. 3 on the Buchanan depth chart behind Georgia recruit Kendall Milton and Caden Rodgers.

LB Cade Foraker, Clovis North: His strip and fumble recovery with 47 seconds remaining sealed the Broncos’ 41-40 victory over Edison.

RB/LB Jordan Hornbeak, San Joaquin Memorial: The junior ran for a 43-yard touchdown, helping the Panthers to a 28-21 victory over Garces in the Holy Bowl. Hornbeak finished with 16 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown, and also had six tackles.