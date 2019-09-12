Here is the winner for The Fresno Bee Player of the Week for Week 3

The nominees for The Fresno Bee Player of the Week for Week 3 The nominees for The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 3 from left to right are Madera RB Jeremiah Sanchez, Selma FB Adam Rodriguez, Dinuba QB Josh Magana, Redwood DE Hudson Walker and Bullard RB Shalom Welch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The nominees for The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 3 from left to right are Madera RB Jeremiah Sanchez, Selma FB Adam Rodriguez, Dinuba QB Josh Magana, Redwood DE Hudson Walker and Bullard RB Shalom Welch.

Madera High running Jeremiah Sanchez is the winner of The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week poll for Week 3.

Sanchez tallied 13,615 votes (52%), ahead of Dinuba quarterback Josh Magana who had 7,561 votes (29%).

Other results: Selma fullback Adam Rodriguez (12%), Redwood defensive end Hudson Walker (5%) and Bullard running back Shalom Welch (3%).

More than 25,000 votes were counted.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sanchez joins Brandon Wafer of Clovis West and Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg as The Bee’s Player of the Week recipients.

Sanchez helped the Coyotes to a 33-21 victory over Kerman with 28 carries for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Voting for Week 4 will begin on Monday.