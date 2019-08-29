High School Football
And the winner of The Bee’s Football Player of the Week for Week 1 is ....
Clovis West High senior running back Brandon Wafer has been voted The Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 1 by fans through an online poll that ended at noon Thursday.
More than 35,000 votes were counted and Wafer picked up 17,325 votes (47.7%) to finish ahead of Tulare Union linebacker Bear Nunley who had 13,127 votes (36.2%).
Other nominees were quarterback Chris Gamez of McLane (9.4%), running back Kosi Agina of Sanger (5.2%) and running back Quali Conley of Central (1.6%).
Wafer helped the Golden Eagles to a 26-22 upset win over Central Catholic-Modesto last week. He rushed 16 times for 162 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Voting for Week 2 starts Monday.
Comments