And the winner of The Bee’s Football Player of the Week for Week 1 is ....

RB Brandon Wafer of Clovis West; LB Bear Nunley of Tulare Union; QB Chris Gamez of McLane; RB Kosi Agina of Sanger and RB Quali Conley of Central were in the running for The Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 1. Special to The Bee and Bee File

Clovis West High senior running back Brandon Wafer has been voted The Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 1 by fans through an online poll that ended at noon Thursday.

More than 35,000 votes were counted and Wafer picked up 17,325 votes (47.7%) to finish ahead of Tulare Union linebacker Bear Nunley who had 13,127 votes (36.2%).

Other nominees were quarterback Chris Gamez of McLane (9.4%), running back Kosi Agina of Sanger (5.2%) and running back Quali Conley of Central (1.6%).

Wafer helped the Golden Eagles to a 26-22 upset win over Central Catholic-Modesto last week. He rushed 16 times for 162 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Voting for Week 2 starts Monday.