Who is the winner of The Fresno Bee’s Football Player of the Week for Week 2?

Here are the nominees for The Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 2, from left Xavier Worthy of Central, Juaron Watts-Brown of Hanford, Isaiah Robles of Clovis, Caden Rodgers of Buchanan and Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg. Illustration by Juan Vega

Kingsburg High senior running back Alfred Carpenter is the winner of The Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 2.

Carpenter picked up 11,403 online votes (49%), followed by Buchanan sophomore running back Caden Rodgers who had 6,847 votes (29%).

Other nominees were wide receiver Xavier Worth of Central (12%), quarterback Juaron Watts-Brown of Hanford (6%) and quarterback Isaiah Robles of Clovis (4%).

More than 22,000 votes were counted.

Carpenter scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard run with 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter, helping Kingsburg to a 19-13 victory over host Washington Union.

Voting for Week 3 starts Monday.