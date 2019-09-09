Poll: Who should be The Fresno Bee’s top performer from Week 3?

The nominees for The Fresno Bee’s Player of the Week for Week 3 from left to right are Bullard RB Shalom Welch, Redwood DE Hudson Walker, Dinuba QB Josh Magana, Selma FB Adam Rodriguez and Madera RB Jeremiah Sanchez. Special to The Bee

Fans have gone big school and medium school in the first two weeks of voting for The Fresno Bee’s high school football Player of the Week.

Now it’s time to decide who will be the Player of the Week for Week 3 from a list of candidates from equally diverse schools.

The first two weekly winners were Brandon Wafer of Clovis West and Alfred Carpenter of Kingsburg.

Vote as often as you’d like. Voting ends at noon Thursday and we’ll post the winner Thursday night.

Introducing The Bee’s Player of the Week nominees for Week 3:

FB Adam Rodriguez, Selma: He ran early and often, carrying the ball 27 times for 211 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ 28-8 victory over Sunnyside.

DE Hudson Walker, Redwood: He was one of the reasons why the Rangers ended Tulare Union’s 29-game regular-season winning streak. All Walker did was record five sacks, four tackles for a loss, 10 tackles and three hurries in Redwood’s 27-8 victory.

RB Jeremiah Sanchez, Madera: He carried the ball 28 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns as Madera defeated Kerman 33-21.

QB Josh Magana, Dinuba: Used his arm and legs when he passed for two touchdown and a rushing score in Dinuba’s 41-7 victory over Reedley.

RB Shalom Welch, Bullard: Whether it was on the ground or in the air, Welch helped the Knights to a 19-7 win over Clovis when he had 139 rushing yards and 105 receiving yards, including two touchdowns.