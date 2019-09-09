A team ended a long win streak and moved up in The Fresno Bee’s high school football rankings

Bullard’s defense a huge role in 19-7 win over Clovis Bullard, under co-coaches, Don Arax and Yosef Fares talk about Bullard High's 19-7 win over Clovis in Friday, Sept 6 game at Ratcliffe Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bullard, under co-coaches, Don Arax and Yosef Fares talk about Bullard High's 19-7 win over Clovis in Friday, Sept 6 game at Ratcliffe Stadium.

Central, Buchanan and Liberty-Bakersfield have the top three spots in The Fresno Bee’s Top 25 rankings locked down through three weeks of the Central Section high school football season.

But there is some shuffling below them, including one caused by the end of a long winning streak.

Redwood beat Tulare Union 27-8 to stop the Tribe’s 29-game regular-season winning streak. The Rangers jump to No. 17 after debuting at No. 25 last week. Tulare Union fell nine spots to No. 19.

Last week, Bullard was the seventh-ranked team. But the Knights jumped three spots to No. 4 this week after defeating Clovis 19-7, pushing the Cougars down a spot to No. 5.

Clovis West lost to Liberty-Bakersfield 17-7 and dropped two spots to No. 8. Clovis East fell one spot to No. 10 after a 21-14 loss to Sanger, which rose four spots to No. 18.

This week’s big games include Liberty-Bakersfield returning to Clovis to face Buchanan on Thursday night and new No. 7 Tulare Western visiting Redwood on Friday night.

Here are the full rankings:

1. Central (3-0)

Previous: 1

Last week: d. Whitney-Rocklin 45-16

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Paso Robles, 7 p.m.

2. Buchanan (2-1)

Previous: 2

Last week: d. Edison 17-0

Up next: Sept. 12 vs. Liberty-Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

3. Liberty-Bakersfield (3-0)

Previous: 3

Last week: d. Clovis West 17-7

Up next: Sept. 12 at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

4. Bullard (1-1)

Previous: 7

Last week: d. Clovis 19-7

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Pitman-Turlock, 7:30 p.m.

5. Clovis (2-1)

Previous: 4

Last week: lost to Bullard 19-7

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Salinas, 7 p.m.

6. Bakersfield (1-2)

Previous: 5

Last week: lost to Paramount 28-20

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

7. Tulare Western (3-0)

Previous: 8

Last week: d. Lemoore 46-7

Up next: Sept. 13 at Redwood, 7:30 p.m.

8. Clovis West (2-1)

Previous: 6

Last week: lost to Liberty-Bakersfield 17-7

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Valley Christian-San Jose, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

9. Ridgeview (2-1)

Previous: 11

Last week: d. Frontier 63-43

Up next: Sept. 13. at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

10. Clovis East (2-1)

Previous: 9

Last week: loss to Sanger 21-14

Up next: Sept. 13 at Sunnyside, 7:30 p.m.

11. Bakersfield Christian (2-0)

Previous: 12

Last week: Bye

Up next: Sept. 13 at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

12. Kingsburg (3-0)

Previous: 13

Last week: d. Monache 52-13

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Kerman, 7:30 p.m.

13. Arroyo Grande (2-1)

Previous: 14

Last week: d. Independence 44-6

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Lompoc, 7 p.m.

14. San Joaquin Memorial (2-1)

Previous: 15

Last week: d. Notre Dame-Riverside 54-7

Up next: Sept. 14 vs. Garces, 7:30 p.m.

15. Centennial (2-1)

Previous: 16

Last week: d. Golden Valley-Merced 35-21

Up next: Sept. 13 at Righetti, 7 p.m.

16. Hanford (3-0)

Previous: 18

Last week: d. Fresno 65-0

Up next: Sept. 13 at Porterville, 7:30 p.m. at Granite HIlls

17. Redwood (2-0)

Previous: 25

Last week: d. Tulare Union 27-8

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Tulare Western, 7:30 p.m.

18. Sanger (2-1)

Previous: 22

Last week: d. Clovis East 21-14

Up next: Sept. 13 at Lemoore, 7:30 p.m.

19. Tulare Union (2-1)

Previous: 10

Last week: lost to Redwood 27-8

Up next: Sept. 20 at Lemoore, 7:30 p.m.

20. Porterville (2-0)

Previous: 19

Last week: Bye

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Hanford, 7:30 p.m. at Granite Hills

21. Clovis North (3-0)

Previous: 23

Last week: d. Bellarmine-San Jose 38-10

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Edison, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcillfe Stadium

22. St. Joseph (2-0)

Previous: 21

Last week: Bye

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Bakersfield Christian, 7 p.m.

23. Righetti (3-0)

Previous: 20

Last week: d. Pioneer Valley 42-6

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Centennial, 7 p.m.

24. San Luis Obispo (2-0)

Previous: 24

Last week: d. San Marcos-Santa Barbara 56-14

Up next: Sept. 13 vs. Templeton, 7 p.m.

25. Golden West (3-0)

Previous: not ranked

Last week: d. Nipomo 39-17

Up next: Sept. 12 vs. Madera South, 7 p.m.

Others: Edison (0-3), Strathmore (2-0), Dinuba (1-2), Garces (0-2)

DIVISION I

1. Central (3-0)

2. Buchanan (2-1)

3. Liberty-Bakersfield (3-0)

4. Bullard (1-1)

5. Clovis (2-1)

6. Bakersfield (1-2)

7. Clovis West (2-1)

8. Ridgeview (2-1)

9. Clovis East (2-1)

10. Arroyo Grande (2-1)

DIVISION II

1. Tulare Western (3-0)

2. San Joaquin Memorial (2-1)

3. Hanford (3-0)

4. Redwood (2-0)

5. Sanger (2-1)

6. St. Joseph (2-0)

7. Righetti (3-0)

8. Dinuba (1-2)

9. Garces (0-2)

10. Nipomo (2-1)

DIVISION III

1. Bakersfield Christian (2-0)

2. Kingsburg (3-0)

3. San Luis Obispo (2-0)

4. Golden West (3-0)

5. Madera (2-1)

6. Highland (2-1)

7. South (2-1)

8. Lemoore (1-2)

9. West (1-1)

10. Central Valley Christian (0-2)

DIVISION IV

1. Porterville (2-0)

2. Kennedy (3-0)

3. Selma (3-0)

4. Chavez (3-0)

5. Wasco (1-1)

6. Templeton (2-0)

7. Chowchilla (2-1)

8. East Bakersfield (2-1)

9. Washington Union (2-1)

10. North (2-1)

DIVISION V

1. Strathmore (2-0)

2. Caruthers (2-1)

3. Woodlake (2-1)

4. Yosemite (3-0)

5. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (2-1)

6. Dos Palos (2-1)

7. Exeter (2-1)

8. Immanuel (2-1)

9. Shafter (1-2)

10. Firebaugh (2-1)

DIVISION VI

1. Orosi (2-0)

2. McFarland (2-0)

3. Lindsay (2-1)

4. Orange Cove (2-1)

5. California City (2-1)

6. McLane (3-0)

7. Bishop (1-1)

8. Rosamond (2-1)

9. Minarets (1-1)

10. Granite Hills (1-2)

8-MAN

1. Fresno Christian (1-1)

2. Trona (2-0)

3. Lone Pine (2-0)

4. Mojave (1-0)

5. Laton (1-1)

6. Kings Christian (0-2)

7. Riverdale Christian (0-0)

8. Orcutt Academy (0-2)

9. Alpaugh (0-2)

10. Frazier Mountain (0-3)