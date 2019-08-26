Poll: Who should be The Bee’s top performer from Week 1?

Vote for The Bee’s Player of the Week. The nominees, from left: RB Brandon Wafer of Clovis West; LB Bear Nunley of Tulare Union; QB Chris Gamez of McLane; RB Kosi Agina of Sanger and RB Quali Conley of Central. Special to The Bee and Bee File

There were a lot of great performances on the Central Section football fields in Week 1. Now, we’re leaving it up to you to decide which was the best.

Who should be The Bee’s Player of the Week?

Vote as often as you’d like. Voting ends at noon Thursday and we’ll post the winner Thursday night.

Introducing The Bee’s Player of the Week nominees for Week 1:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

RB Brandon Wafer, Clovis West: Wafer had a major impact in the Golden Eagles’ 26-22 upset win over Central Catholic-Modesto. He rushed 16 times for 162 yards and scored three touchdowns including a 99-yard kickoff return for a TD.

LB Bear Nunley, Tulare Union: The Tribe’s defense rose to the occasion and Nunley made it possible with an interception return for a touchdown and a game-high 21 tackles, helping Tulare Union to a 40-14 victory over Mt. Whitney

QB Chris Gamez, McLane: What a way for the Highlanders to open the season on the new synthetic turf at McLane Stadium. Gamez passed for seven touchdowns, including the winner in overtime of a 48-42 victory over Mendota. He finished with 419 yards.

RB Kosi Agina, Sanger: Agina needed just 10 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-6 win over Reedley. His touchdowns runs went 1, 46 and 84 yards.

RB Quali Conley, Central: The top-ranked Grizzlies rolled to a 47-12 victory over Edison. Conley put his footprint on the win when he had 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he had a pass breakup and four tackles.

SHARE COPY LINK Central demolishes Edison on both sides of the ball in Week 1 of Central Section football at Koligian Stadium.