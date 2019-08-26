High School Football
Clovis West and Kingsburg shook up The Bee’s prep football Top 25. Check out the new rankings
The Bee’s Top 25 Central Section high school football rankings had a bit of a shakeup after stunning Week 1 victories by Kingsburg and Clovis West.
Down went previous No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial, which lost to Kingsburg 17-14.
And up went Clovis West and Kingsburg, each jumping eight spots. Clovis West, which stunned Central Catholic-Modesto 26-22, rose to No. 7 and Kingsburg is No. 15.
San Joaquin Memorial had the biggest fall, all the way to No. 16.
Central, Buchanan and Liberty-Bakersfield maintained the top three spots with Clovis jumping up to No. 4 after a 49-0 win at Modesto.
Marquee matchups this week have Buchanan facing No. 6 Bullard in the Knights’ season-opener and Clovis West playinig No. 13 Edison, which fell five spots after a 47-12 loss to top-ranked Central.
Here are the overall section Top 25 and top 10s in each division:
Top 25
1. Central (1-0)
Previous: 1
Last week: d. Edison 47-12
Up next: Friday at Grant-Sacramento, 7 p.m.
2. Buchanan (0-1)
Previous: 2
Last week: lost to Narbonne-Harbor City 32-7
Up next: Friday vs. No. 6 Bullard, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium
3. Liberty-Bakersfield (1-0)
Previous: 3
Last week: d. Paso Robles 24-0
Up next: Friday at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
4. Clovis (1-0)
Previous: 7
Last week: d. Modesto 49-0
Up next: Friday vs. Stockdale, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium
5. Bakersfield (0-1)
Previous: 5
Last week: lost to Calabasas 29-14
Up next: at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.
6. Bullard (0-0)
Previous: 6
Last week: Bye
Up next: Friday at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
7. Clovis West (1-0)
Previous: 15
Last week: d. Central Catholic-Modesto 26-22
Up next: Thursday vs. Edison, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium
8. Ridgeview (1-0)
Previous: 9
Last week: d. Stockdale 44-21
Up next: Friday vs. Liberty-Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
9. Tulare Western (1-0)
Previous: 10
Last week: d. El Diamante 40-14
Up next: Friday vs. Mt. Whitney, 7:30 p.m. at Bob Mathias Stadium
10. Centennial (1-0)
Previous: 12
Last week: d. North 42-6
Up next: Friday at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
11. Clovis East (1-0)
Previous: 14
Last week: d. Lemoore 35-0
Up next: Friday at Wood-Vacaville, 7:30 p.m.
12. Tulare Union (1-0)
Previous: 17
Last week: d. Mt. Whitney 40-14
Up next: Friday vs. El Diamante, 7 p.m. at Gropetti Community Stadium
13. Edison (0-1)
Previous: 8
Last week: lost to Central 47-12
Up next: Thursday vs. Clovis West at Veterans Memorial Stadium
14. Bakersfield Christian (1-0)
Previous: 18
Last week: d. Garces 22-0
Up next: Thursday at Central Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
15. Kingsburg (1-0)
Previous: 23
Last week: d. San Joaquin Memorial 17-14
Up next: Friday at Washington Union, 7 p.m.
16. San Joaquin Memorial (0-1)
Previous: 4
Last week: lost to Kingsburg 17-14
Up next: Friday vs. Fresno, 7:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium
17. Arroyo Grande (0-1)
Previous: 11
Last week: lost to San Luis Obispo 28-21
Up next: Friday vs. Centennial, 7 p.m.
18. Sanger (1-0)
Previous: 20
Last week: d. Reedley 49-6
Up next: Friday vs. Hanford, 7:30 p.m.
19. Porterville (1-0)
Previous: 24
Last week: d. Dinuba 49-42
Up next: Friday at Granite Hills, 7 p.m.
20. Hanford (1-0)
Previous: 21
Last week: d. Hanford West 79-0
Up next: at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
21. Righetti (1-0)
Previous: 22
Last week: d. Santa Maria 42-7
Up next: Friday at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
22. St. Joseph (1-0)
Previous: 25
Last week: d. Central Valley Christian 35-7
Up next: Friday at Garces, 7 p.m.
23. Dinuba (0-1)
Previous: 19
Last week: lost to Porterville 49-42
Up next: at Redwood, 7:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl
24. Central Valley Christian (0-1)
Previous: 16
Last week: lost to St. Joseph 35-7
Up next: vs. Bakersfield Christian, 7 p.m.
25. Garces (0-1)
Previous: 13
Last week: lost to Bakersfield Christian 22-0
Up next: Friday vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Others: Clovis North (1-0), San Luis Obispo (1-0), Shafter (1-0), Strathmore (0-0), Woodlake (1-0), Golden West (1-0)
Division I
1. Central (1-0)
2. Buchanan (0-1)
3. Liberty-Bakersfield (1-0)
4. Clovis (1-0)
5. Bakersfield (0-1)
6. Bullard (0-0)
7. Clovis West (1-0)
8..Ridgeview (1-0)
9. Centennial (1-0)
10. Clovis East (1-0)
Division II
1. Tulare Western (1-0)
2. San Joaquin Memorial (0-1)
3. Sanger (1-0)
4. Hanford (1-0)
5. Righetti (1-0)
6. St. Joseph (1-0)
7. Dinuba (0-1)
8. Garces (0-1)
9. Redwood (0-0)
10. Stockdale (0-1)
Division III
1. Bakersfield Christian (1-0)
2. Kingsburg (1-0)
3. Central Valley Christian (0-1)
4. San Luis Obispo (1-0)
5. Golden West (1-0)
6. Highland (1-0)
7. Mt. Whitney (0-1)
8. Highland (1-0)
9. South (1-0)
10. West (1-0)
Division IV
1. Porterville (1-0)
2. Kennedy (1-0)
3. Wasco (1-0)
4. Chowchilla (1-0)
5. Selma (1-0)
6. Templeton (1-0)
7. Roosevelt (0-1)
8. East Bakersfield (1-0)
9. Washington Union (1-0)
10. Chavez (1-0)
Division V
1. Shafter (1-0)
2. Strathmore (0-0)
3. Woodlake (1-0)
4. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (1-0)
5. Exeter (1-0)
6. Dos Palos (1-0)
7. Caruthers (0-1)
8. Firebaugh (0-1)
9. Immanuel (1-0)
10. Fowler (1-0)
Division VI
1. Lindsay (1-0)
2. Orosi (1-0)
3. Sierra Pacific (0-0)
4. McFarland (1-0)
5. Parlier (1-0)
6. Orosi (1-0)
7. Orange Cove (0-1)
8. Mission Prep (0-1)
9. Bishop (0-1)
10 California City (0-1)
8-man
1. Fresno Christian (1-0)
2. Orcutt Academy (1-0)
3. Riverdale Christian (0-0)
4. Laton (0-0)
5. Kings Christian (0-0)
6. Frazier Mountain (0-0)
7. Trona (0-0)
8. Alpaugh (0-0)
9. Faith Christian (0-0)
10. Lone Pine (0-0)
