Clovis West and Kingsburg shook up The Bee’s prep football Top 25. Check out the new rankings

The Bee’s Top 25 Central Section high school football rankings had a bit of a shakeup after stunning Week 1 victories by Kingsburg and Clovis West.

Down went previous No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial, which lost to Kingsburg 17-14.

And up went Clovis West and Kingsburg, each jumping eight spots. Clovis West, which stunned Central Catholic-Modesto 26-22, rose to No. 7 and Kingsburg is No. 15.

San Joaquin Memorial had the biggest fall, all the way to No. 16.

Central, Buchanan and Liberty-Bakersfield maintained the top three spots with Clovis jumping up to No. 4 after a 49-0 win at Modesto.

Marquee matchups this week have Buchanan facing No. 6 Bullard in the Knights’ season-opener and Clovis West playinig No. 13 Edison, which fell five spots after a 47-12 loss to top-ranked Central.

Here are the overall section Top 25 and top 10s in each division:

Top 25

1. Central (1-0)

Previous: 1

Last week: d. Edison 47-12

Up next: Friday at Grant-Sacramento, 7 p.m.

2. Buchanan (0-1)

Previous: 2

Last week: lost to Narbonne-Harbor City 32-7

Up next: Friday vs. No. 6 Bullard, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

3. Liberty-Bakersfield (1-0)

Previous: 3

Last week: d. Paso Robles 24-0

Up next: Friday at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

4. Clovis (1-0)

Previous: 7

Last week: d. Modesto 49-0

Up next: Friday vs. Stockdale, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

5. Bakersfield (0-1)

Previous: 5

Last week: lost to Calabasas 29-14

Up next: at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.

6. Bullard (0-0)

Previous: 6

Last week: Bye

Up next: Friday at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

7. Clovis West (1-0)

Previous: 15

Last week: d. Central Catholic-Modesto 26-22

Up next: Thursday vs. Edison, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

8. Ridgeview (1-0)

Previous: 9

Last week: d. Stockdale 44-21

Up next: Friday vs. Liberty-Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

9. Tulare Western (1-0)

Previous: 10

Last week: d. El Diamante 40-14

Up next: Friday vs. Mt. Whitney, 7:30 p.m. at Bob Mathias Stadium

10. Centennial (1-0)

Previous: 12

Last week: d. North 42-6

Up next: Friday at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

11. Clovis East (1-0)

Previous: 14

Last week: d. Lemoore 35-0

Up next: Friday at Wood-Vacaville, 7:30 p.m.

12. Tulare Union (1-0)

Previous: 17

Last week: d. Mt. Whitney 40-14

Up next: Friday vs. El Diamante, 7 p.m. at Gropetti Community Stadium

13. Edison (0-1)

Previous: 8

Last week: lost to Central 47-12

Up next: Thursday vs. Clovis West at Veterans Memorial Stadium

14. Bakersfield Christian (1-0)

Previous: 18

Last week: d. Garces 22-0

Up next: Thursday at Central Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

15. Kingsburg (1-0)

Previous: 23

Last week: d. San Joaquin Memorial 17-14

Up next: Friday at Washington Union, 7 p.m.

16. San Joaquin Memorial (0-1)

Previous: 4

Last week: lost to Kingsburg 17-14

Up next: Friday vs. Fresno, 7:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium

17. Arroyo Grande (0-1)

Previous: 11

Last week: lost to San Luis Obispo 28-21

Up next: Friday vs. Centennial, 7 p.m.

18. Sanger (1-0)

Previous: 20

Last week: d. Reedley 49-6

Up next: Friday vs. Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

19. Porterville (1-0)

Previous: 24

Last week: d. Dinuba 49-42

Up next: Friday at Granite Hills, 7 p.m.

20. Hanford (1-0)

Previous: 21

Last week: d. Hanford West 79-0

Up next: at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.

21. Righetti (1-0)

Previous: 22

Last week: d. Santa Maria 42-7

Up next: Friday at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

22. St. Joseph (1-0)

Previous: 25

Last week: d. Central Valley Christian 35-7

Up next: Friday at Garces, 7 p.m.

23. Dinuba (0-1)

Previous: 19

Last week: lost to Porterville 49-42

Up next: at Redwood, 7:30 p.m. at Mineral King Bowl

24. Central Valley Christian (0-1)

Previous: 16

Last week: lost to St. Joseph 35-7

Up next: vs. Bakersfield Christian, 7 p.m.

25. Garces (0-1)

Previous: 13

Last week: lost to Bakersfield Christian 22-0

Up next: Friday vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Others: Clovis North (1-0), San Luis Obispo (1-0), Shafter (1-0), Strathmore (0-0), Woodlake (1-0), Golden West (1-0)

Division I

1. Central (1-0)

2. Buchanan (0-1)

3. Liberty-Bakersfield (1-0)

4. Clovis (1-0)

5. Bakersfield (0-1)

6. Bullard (0-0)

7. Clovis West (1-0)

8..Ridgeview (1-0)

9. Centennial (1-0)

10. Clovis East (1-0)

Division II

1. Tulare Western (1-0)

2. San Joaquin Memorial (0-1)

3. Sanger (1-0)

4. Hanford (1-0)

5. Righetti (1-0)

6. St. Joseph (1-0)

7. Dinuba (0-1)

8. Garces (0-1)

9. Redwood (0-0)

10. Stockdale (0-1)

Division III

1. Bakersfield Christian (1-0)

2. Kingsburg (1-0)

3. Central Valley Christian (0-1)

4. San Luis Obispo (1-0)

5. Golden West (1-0)

6. Highland (1-0)

7. Mt. Whitney (0-1)

8. Highland (1-0)

9. South (1-0)

10. West (1-0)

Division IV

1. Porterville (1-0)

2. Kennedy (1-0)

3. Wasco (1-0)

4. Chowchilla (1-0)

5. Selma (1-0)

6. Templeton (1-0)

7. Roosevelt (0-1)

8. East Bakersfield (1-0)

9. Washington Union (1-0)

10. Chavez (1-0)

Division V

1. Shafter (1-0)

2. Strathmore (0-0)

3. Woodlake (1-0)

4. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (1-0)

5. Exeter (1-0)

6. Dos Palos (1-0)

7. Caruthers (0-1)

8. Firebaugh (0-1)

9. Immanuel (1-0)

10. Fowler (1-0)

Division VI

1. Lindsay (1-0)

2. Orosi (1-0)

3. Sierra Pacific (0-0)

4. McFarland (1-0)

5. Parlier (1-0)

6. Orosi (1-0)

7. Orange Cove (0-1)

8. Mission Prep (0-1)

9. Bishop (0-1)

10 California City (0-1)

8-man

1. Fresno Christian (1-0)

2. Orcutt Academy (1-0)

3. Riverdale Christian (0-0)

4. Laton (0-0)

5. Kings Christian (0-0)

6. Frazier Mountain (0-0)

7. Trona (0-0)

8. Alpaugh (0-0)

9. Faith Christian (0-0)

10. Lone Pine (0-0)

